Mohanlal, Meena to lead Prithviraj’s second directorial feature

A couple of days back, Prithviraj Sukumaran had hinted at directing a smaller film before Empuraan. The project bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor under Aashirvad Cinemas has been titled Bro Daddy and will feature Mohanlal, Meena, Prithviraj, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Lalu Alex, Murali Gopy, Kaniha, and Soubin Shahir.

Sharing the update on his Facebook page, Prithviraj wrote, “My 2nd directorial. “BRO DADDY” will once again be headlined by The Lalettan, with an ensemble cast including yours truly playing equally important full-length roles in the film.

Produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas, this is a fun family drama written by Sreejith and Bibin. A script, that we hope will become a film that makes you smile, laugh and want to revisit. I guess it’s about time we all got a happy film. Rolling soon. Actually..very soon.”

Bro Daddy has a script by Sreejith N and Bibin George. Abinandhan Ramanujam (9, Chathurmukham) will helm the camera while Deepak Dev (Lucifer, Chronic Bachelor) works on the music. Akhilesh Mohan will handle editing duties, and MR Raja Krishnan is in charge of the sound department.