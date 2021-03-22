67th National Film Awards: From 'Jallikattu' to 'Kalla Nottam', check out Malayalam cinema's wins here

By Online Desk

The Malayalam film industry went home with more than ten awards at the 67th National Film Awards bagging trophies for Best Feature Film and a few technical categories.

Bagging three National Awards for 'Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham', Priyadarshan's latest film which is slated for a worldwide release on May 13, holds much hope.

The Mohanlal-starrer won the Best Feature Film and Best Special effects while Sujith and Sai won Best Costume Awards for the film.

Helmed by long-time collaborator filmmaker Priyadarshan, the Malayalam language historical war film is set in the 16th century and chronicles the story of Kunjali Marakkar IV, a Malayali naval chieftain.

ALSO READ | 67th National Film Awards: 'Asuran' wins Best Tamil Film, Dhanush shares Best Actor award with Manoj Bajpayee

Ranjith who worked in Mathukutty Xavier's debut film 'Helen', a modest release starring Anna Ben won Best Make-up Artist. The film is a chilling thriller of a hardworking young girl who's trapped in a freezer container of a fast-food chain. The director also bagged the award for making the Best Debut.

Girish Gangadharan of 'Angamaly Diaries' fame won Best Cinematography for Lijo Jose Pellissery's acclaimed film 'Jallikattu'.

'Kalla Nottam', an experimental film, with a runtime of around 75 mins, featuring three child actors—Vasudev Sajeesh Marar, Suryadev Sajeesh Marar, and Ansu Maria Thomas—won Best Malayalam Feature Film.

Director Rahul Riji Nair shot the film entirely on a GoPro camera, a first in Malayalam.

It revolves around two cinema-obsessed kids who steal a digital camera to make a film but stumble upon a moral policing situation that reveals a few harsh truths about grown-ups.

Director Manoj Kana’s third feature, 'Kenjira' neither preaches nor offers solutions. It won the Best Paniya Film. Adjudged Kerala’s second-best film this year, 'Kenjira' mirrors the lives of the bruised tribal community of Wayanad.

'Biriyaani', directed and written by Sajin Baabu bagged a Special Mention in the Best Feature Film category. The story revolves around a woman Khadeeja (Kani Kusruti) and her mother (Shailaja Jala) forced to leave their home and village due to unforeseen circumstances, and their subsequent journey.

Prabha Varma's work in T. K. Rajeev Kumar's 'Kolaambi' starring Nithya Menen won an award for Best Lyrics.

In the Non Feature Film category, 'Oru Paathiraa Swapnam Pole' won Best Film on Family Values.

(With inputs from ENS)