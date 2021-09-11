STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Malayalam TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala found hanging at his residence; suicide suspected

Published: 11th September 2021 12:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2021 03:39 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala (Photo | Special arrangment)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Popular Kerala television serial and movie actor Ramesh Valiyasala was found hanging in his residence in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. He was 54.

The Thampanoor police have registered a case pertaining to unnatural death ( Section 174) of the Indian Penal Code. The police concluded that it was a suicide as he had some financial problems due to Covid-induced lockdown.

According to police, a probe has begun. He was living with his second wife and son in his residence at Valiyashala for the past few years.

The body was found hanging in his bedroom's ceiling fan by his wife around 6.30 am.

Two days prior to the incident, Ramesh had returned from shooting from a location for his latest project. He had acted last telecasted in a serial called Pournamithingal and has been active in the serial industry for the last 22 years.

Ramesh came to the television industry from a theatre background when he was doing his degree at Government Arts College. The popular serial director Dr. Jaanradhanan was his mentor.

ALSO READ | Remember, life is beautiful

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).



