Bro Daddy is a far cry from Lucifer: Prithviraj Sukumaran

Ahead of the release of Bro Daddy, Prithviraj shared a statement on social media in which he recalled how it all came about.

Published: 26th January 2022 09:35 AM

'Bro Daddy is best enjoyed in groups'

By Express News Service

Ahead of the release of Bro Daddy, Prithviraj shared a statement on social media in which he recalled how it all came about. Calling himself an “accidental director”, the actor-filmmaker wrote, “Although I’ve always wanted to make my own films, my debut directorial happened because Murali Gopy thought I should helm Lucifer. He believed in me before anyone else. Much the same way, Sreejith and Bibin came to me with the script of Bro Daddy through our mutual friend Vivek Ramadevan. I’m still not sure why they thought I’d be the right person to come to for this project, but I’m glad they did!” 

Prithviraj clarified that Bro Daddy is “as different as anything can be from Lucifer”, a reason that compelled him to direct it. “It needed me to rethink completely and attempt a language of film making that will be far away from Lucifer or Empuraan. Like always, I thought it’s a very exciting risk to take, and I did!” 

Thanking Mohanlal, Antony Perumbavoor, his team of technicians, assistants, and everyone else, Prithviraj said his films won’t be what they are today if one of them is taken out of the equation. 

“And also, like in Lucifer, it was a privilege to direct such a wonderfully skilled cast who believed in my vision and trusted me to deliver,” he added. “We have had a lot of fun making Bro Daddy and we hope you have as much fun watching it.” 

He also added that the film is “best enjoyed in groups”. Bro Daddy streams from today on Disney+ Hotstar.

