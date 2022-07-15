STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Actor-director Prathap Pothen of 'Meendum Oru Kaathal Kathai' fame passes away

The veteran was recently seen in films like CBI5 The Brain, Uyare, Tughlaq Durbar, and Forensic.

Published: 15th July 2022 10:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2022 06:38 PM   |  A+A-

PrathapPothen

Actor and filmmaker Pratap Pothen.

By Online Desk

Well-known multi-lingual actor and filmmaker Pratap Pothen died in Chennai following a cardiac arrest, his wife said on Friday. Pothen "passed away in his sleep" following a cardiac arrest, his wife Amala Pothen told PTI.

Pothen is survived by his wife and daughter. He had acted in over 100 films in Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi, and Telugu. He has worked as a scriptwriter, director, and producer, too.

He was born on August 13, 1952, to his father Kulathukunal Pothen and his mother Ponnamma Pothen in Thiruvananthapuram. After finishing his schooling in Ooty, he developed an interest in acting. Post his graduation from Madras Christian College, he moved to Mumbai to work as a copywriter for an ad agency.

Pothen made his acting debut with the 1978 Malayalam film Aaravam. His performance in these films was especially lauded: Thakara (1979), Lorry (1980), and Chamaram (1980).

The senior actor-director was known for his unique dialogue delivery and has acted in a number of movies with top-ranked stars including Kamal Haasan in Varumayin Niram Sivappu, directed by K Balachander.

Filmmaker Mani Ratnam pays respect to the mortal remains of actor Prathap Pothan. (Photo | P Jawahar)

He was also part of the theatre group The Madras Players.

In Tamil, he acted in films like Moodupani (1980), Varumayin Niram Sivappu (1980), Nenjathai Killathe (1980), and Panneer Pushpangal (1981).

In 1985, he directed his first film Meendum Oru Kaathal Kathai, which won the Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of a Director.

Pothen had directed a total of 12 films including the Tamil films Jeeva (1988), Vettri Vizhaa (1989), Seevalaperi Pandi (1994) and Lucky Man (1995). He also directed three Malayalam films --- Rithubhedam (1987), Daisy (1988), and Oru Yathramozhi (1997).

He also directed the hit Tamil film Vetri Vizha starring Haasan, among his other directorial ventures.

In the last few years, the actor was busy with his ad agency, Green apple. He had also the Tamil TV show Naalaya Iyakkynar.

Pothen married actor Raadhika in 1985. The couple separated in 1986.

Later, he married Amala Sathyanath in 1990. They separated in 2012. They have a daughter named Keya Pothen.

Pothen won the Filmfare Award for Best Actor for Thakara in 1979, and another Filmfare Award for Best Actor for Chamaram in 1980. He won the Filmfare Award for Best Director for Rithubhedam in 1987, the SIIMA Award for Best Actor in a Negative Role for 22 Female Kottayam in 2012, and a Kerala State Film Award (Special Jury Award) in 2014 for his role in Once Upon a Time There was a Kallan.

He was recently seen in films like CBI5 The Brain, Uyare, Tughlaq Durbar, and Forensic.

Condolences pour in

Political leaders including Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, Assembly Speaker M B Rajesh and state ministers condoled the demise of the actor-director.

Vijayan said "we lost a talent who had made his mark in south Indian cinema as an actor, director and producer". "His unique roles in movies including Thakara is an experience that has been passed down to generations from generations. He was also noted for his opinions expressed on various political and social issues," Vijayan said.

Ministers V Sivankutty and Antony Raju condoled the death of the actor and said the cinema industry lost a talented artist.

Tributes poured in for the actor, with Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran among those expressing grief over the filmmaker's passing away.

INC Kerala expressed their condolences on Twitter.

(With inputs from Express News Service and PTI)

