RIP Pratap Pothen: Colleagues remember the 'man so full of life'

Gopinath Rajendran By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: "In order to attain the impossible, one must attempt the absurd," said Spanish writer Miguel de Cervantes. Strangely, the line was one of veteran director and actor Pratap Pothen's last Facebook posts before he passed away yesterday.

The 69-year-old, despite having a limited filmography as an actor in Tamil cinema and an even more limited tryst with direction, made up for the lack of quantity with quality.

From playing a docile fiancee in his first Tamil film, Azhiyatha Kolangal (1979), to evoking his inner Norman Bates for Moodu Pani (1980), Prathap has played the grey man in films like Panneer Pushpangal, Varumayin Niram Sivappu, Vazhvey Maayam and Sindhu Bhairavi.

The turn of the century saw him playing many gratifying roles in films like Priyasakhi, Aayirathil Oruvan, and Ponmagal Vandhal.

As a filmmaker, in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam, he directed veterans like Shivaji Ganesan, Mohanlal, Kamal Haasan, Thilakan and Nagarjuna.

Khushbu, Actor

"I have pleasant memories working with PP. He was the one who taught me fashion. No one presented me as well as what he did in My Dear Marthandan (1990) till then. He worked on every costume and look, and even when I was apprehensive, he would encourage me. Ironically, I also fought the most with him. But we have always maintained a good friendship. Recently, he did a film under Sundar C sir's direction named Coffee with Kadhal. I met him on the sets and nothing had changed about him. He was full of life, he was happy, and he lived life to the fullest."

Gangai Amaren, Lyricist

"I knew him from his first film in which I wrote the lyrics for all the songs. We became thick friends, and for most of his films, I have written songs - like Yen Iniya Pon Nilavae (Moodu Pani; 1980). For Jeeva (1988), despite Ilaiyaraaja anna being free, he wanted me to compose music. Recently, RS Shivaji and I prank-called him. He invited us home and we were planning to meet, but then, we got news of his demise. I have shut myself from the world and don’t know how to see the lifeless body of a man who was so full of life."

Thiagarajan, Actor, director

"I knew him from Azhiyatha Kolangal (1979) and we became close by the time Nenjathai Killathe (1980) came out. Pratap was the first person to approach me to have Prashanth act in his film, Daisy (1988). But I wasn't keen and that angered Pratap who didn't speak with me for a few years. After Prashanth became an established actor, Pratap told me that he was happy that Prashanth had become a hero despite rejecting his offer. When we were shooting Andhagan, he called and said that he wanted to act in the film. I told him that we had finalised the cast and I didn't want to cast him in a smaller role. I'm disheartened to know that I can never cast him now."

Suraj, Director

"While we were making Padikathavan, he shared something that I still follow. He emphasised that with respect to the cinema, the story gets the utmost priority over the artists and the grandeur it is being made with. Sir believed that a mediocre story, elevated by excellent making, would not make the film a hit. Instead, he firmly believed that a phenomenal script, even with simple making, would still make it a blockbuster. This made me prioritise script-writing."

Chinni Jayanth, Actor

"Some people live as directors for a few years and then as an actor, but Pratap Pothen was always his own person. His knowledge astonished me. He was like an American in the world of Tamil cinema; he wouldn't expect light boys to be scared of him. I worked with him in Vetri Vizha, My Dear Marthandan, Athma and Chaitanya, and in all these films, he didn't act like a director but as a friend to me. Veterans like Kamal and Shivaji knew his talent, and that’s why he was able to direct a film with Kamal under Shivaji’s production and he is the only one to do that."

Srikanth, Actor

"We spent 20 days together during the shooting of Coffee and Kadhal. Every single day after wrap-up, we would have a bonfire party where the music always started with En Iniya Pon Nilave. He was a passionate filmmaker, who still wanted to prove himself. Imagine making a spy thriller like Vetri Vizha and a rural action drama like Seevalaperi Pandi. In fact, he was saying 'Before I die, I want to direct a film. I'm not sure if actors would trust me, but that is my aim'. He is an underrated filmmaker, and it is a pity that not many know of his filmmaking exploits."

