STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Actress assault case: Kerala HC grants additional time till July 15 to complete further probe 

The crime branch is currently conducting a further investigation into the conspiracy allegedly hatched by Dileep and others to murder the investigation officers in the case.

Published: 03rd June 2022 04:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2022 05:46 PM   |  A+A-

Mollywood actor Dileep

Mollywood actor Dileep (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Online Desk

KOCHI: Kerala High court on Friday granted additional time to the Crime Branch for further investigation into the 2017 actress assault case in which Malayalam cine actor Dileep is a key accused. 

The crime branch is currently conducting a further investigation into the conspiracy allegedly hatched by Dileep and others to murder the investigation officers in the case.

Justice Kauser Edappagath delivered the verdict granting time until July 15 to complete the probe. 

The judge on Wednesday heard the arguments of the prosecution, Dileep, and also the survivor before extending the time for submission of the investigation report. 

The prosecution had requested extra time for the investigation as the additional time to submit the investigation report in the trial court ended on May 30 and the change in the hash value of the memory card with the visuals of the assault demanded a forensic examination.

The court had on March 8 given the agency time till April 15 to complete the probe. It was later extended till May 30.

ALSO READNew case against Malayalam film actor Dileep for ‘conspiring to kill’ officers who probed case

The prosecution also pointed out that the examination of the digital evidence obtained lately is also underway. Meanwhile, the accused actor alleged that the prosecution is trying to extend the trial. 

The actress, who has worked in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films, was abducted and allegedly molested in her car for two hours by some persons who had forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17, 2017 and later escaped in a busy area. The entire act was filmed by those persons to blackmail the actress.

There are 10 accused in the 2017 case and police have arrested seven.

Dileep was arrested subsequently and released on bail.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dileep case actress assault case High Court
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp