Actress assault case: Kerala HC grants additional time till July 15 to complete further probe 

KOCHI: Kerala High court on Friday granted additional time to the Crime Branch for further investigation into the 2017 actress assault case in which Malayalam cine actor Dileep is a key accused.

The crime branch is currently conducting a further investigation into the conspiracy allegedly hatched by Dileep and others to murder the investigation officers in the case.

Justice Kauser Edappagath delivered the verdict granting time until July 15 to complete the probe.

The judge on Wednesday heard the arguments of the prosecution, Dileep, and also the survivor before extending the time for submission of the investigation report.

The prosecution had requested extra time for the investigation as the additional time to submit the investigation report in the trial court ended on May 30 and the change in the hash value of the memory card with the visuals of the assault demanded a forensic examination.

The court had on March 8 given the agency time till April 15 to complete the probe. It was later extended till May 30.

The prosecution also pointed out that the examination of the digital evidence obtained lately is also underway. Meanwhile, the accused actor alleged that the prosecution is trying to extend the trial.

The actress, who has worked in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films, was abducted and allegedly molested in her car for two hours by some persons who had forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17, 2017 and later escaped in a busy area. The entire act was filmed by those persons to blackmail the actress.

There are 10 accused in the 2017 case and police have arrested seven.

Dileep was arrested subsequently and released on bail.