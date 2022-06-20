Bhavana's comeback Malayalam film Ntikkakkakkoru Premandaarnnu starts rolling

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Bhavana's comeback Malayalam film Ntikkakkakkoru Premandaarnnu, which also has Sharafudheen and Anarkali Nazar in lead roles, has started rolling in Kodungalloor.

Helmed by debutant Adhil Maimoonath Asharaf, the movie is produced by Renish Abdulkhader and Rajesh Krishna under the banner of Bonhomie Entertainments and London Talkies respectively.

Director Adhil Maimoonath Asharaf will also handle the script and editing. The dialogues are by Vivek Bharathan, who has also worked on the screenplay.

Ashokan and Shebin Benson also play key roles in the film.

Arun Rushdie is the cinematographer, and Midhun Chalissery is the art director.

The music has been composed by Paul Mathews, Nishant Ramteke and Joker Blues with lyrics having been penned by Vinayak Sasikumar.

Bhavana, who was seen in the Kannada film Bhajarangi 2 in 2021, is the survivor of the 2017 actor assault case.

The 35-year-old actor in an interview in March said she was devastated and wanted to get her dignity back. Giving due credit to her support system comprising her husband, family members and friends and above all to the public who rallied behind her, the actor said with emotion writ large on her face that it was her sheer willpower that keeps her going. But her determination to put on a fight was evident in her words where she vowed that "my dignity has been shredded to a million pieces".

She recalled her perpetrators unleashing their tirade against her on social media after the traumatic incident. The actor who had acted predominantly in Malayalam films until the incident had taken a long break from her career due to the trauma.

She said there have been instances of acting offers being denied and without any qualms revealed the names of Ashiq Abu, Prithviraj, Jayasurya, and Shaji Kailas who offered her roles. But she said she had to decline their offers then as she was too traumatised to come back to the Malayalam film industry.