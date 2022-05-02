Actor Maala Parvathi quits AMMA's sexual harassment panel following inaction on Vijay Babu

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Theatre and film actor Maala Parvathi resigned from the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) recently formed by Association of Malayalam Cinema Artists (AMMA).

Her decision follows the failure of the association to take any action against actor and producer Vijay Babu who has been accused of rape by a woman actor. Though Maala Parvathi has resigned from the IC, she will continue to be a member of AMMA.

While tendering her resignation, the actor said, "The ICC was set up to ensure compliance with the law and build a sense of confidence among the women members in the industry. I was happy to be a part of it. It is not just a grievance redressal committee, but one that implements policies to prevent harassment."

"It also is body that needs to recommend actions that has to be taken against people who resort to harassment. And it is also legally binding that the members of the committee behave appropriately. Being a committee member is a huge responsibility and this can be achieved only if the the panel is autonomous. With the way things are going, I doubt whether I would be able to deliver my responsibilities according to my conscience," she added

According to sources, the ICC had recommended that Vijay Babu should be asked to step down. At a meeting of the AMMA executive committee held on Sunday, the matter was discussed. A few members expressed anger at their recommendations regarding the issue being not considered and Vijay Babu continuing to be a member of the executive committee.

As per sources, actor Shwetha Menon, presiding officer of ICC and actor Baburaj have threatened to quit their positions. By the end of the day, AMMA released a statement saying that Vijay Babu has offered to stay away from the executive committee until proven innocent and the his decision was accepted.