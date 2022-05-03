Actors Shweta Menon, Kukku Parameshwaran quit AMMA's internal complaints panel

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Fissures in the Association of Malayalam Cinema Artists (AMMA) widened on Tuesday with actors Shweta Menon and Kukku Parameshwaran resigning from its Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) expressing their disappointment over "inaction" against Vijay Babu following rape allegations against the actor-producer.

This is the third resignation from the AMMA's ICC as actor Mala Parvathy on Monday quit the panel that was set up to look into sexual harassment issues in the Malayalam film industry.

Shweta Menon is the chairperson of the ICC while Kukku Parameshwaran and Mala Parvathy are its members.

After Babu revealed the name of the rape victim, the ICC recommended expelling him from AMMA. Instead, the AMMA executive meeting held in Kochi on Sunday decided to accept Vijay Babu's plea that he will stay from the executive committee till his name is cleared in the sexual assault case. It was on April 26 the Ernakulam South police registered a case against Babu on a petition filed by an upcoming actor accusing him of rape and physically assaulting her. The next day morning, Babu came on Facebook live and revealed the identity of the survivor claiming himself to be the victim.

All the three women actors, however, will remain in AMMA as its members.

Tendering her resignation, Mala Parvathy had said: "The ICC was set up to ensure compliance with the law and build a sense of confidence among the women members in the industry." She said, "I was happy to be a part of it. It is not just a grievance redressal committee, but one that implements policies to prevent harassment. It also is the body that needs to recommend actions that have to be taken against people who resort to harassment. And it is also legally binding that the members of the committee behave appropriately. Being a committee member is a huge responsibility and this can be achieved only if the panel is autonomous. With the way things are going, I doubt whether I would be able to deliver my responsibilities according to my conscience."

At the executive committee meeting of the AMMA held on Sunday, the ICC's recommendation was discussed. A few members expressed anger at their recommendations regarding the issue were not considered.