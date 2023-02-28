'Maheshum Maruthiyum' to release on March 10

By Express News Service

Maheshum Maruthiyum will hit screens on March 10, announced the makers on Sunday. Directed by Sethu, the film stars Asif Ali and Mamta Mohandas as the leads.

According to the makers, the film is a romantic comedy that revolves around Asif’s character Mahesh, who is equally in love with an 80s model Maruti car and a girl named Gauri, played by Mamta.

Vijay Babu, Maniyanpilla Raju, Varun Dhara, Rony Raj, Prashanth Alexander, Kunchan, Idavela Babu, Manu Raj, Divya, and many others are part of the cast.

Maheshum Maruthiyum is backed by veteran actor Maniyanpilla Raju’s production house in association with VSL Film House. Faiz Siddik is the cinematographer and the music is composed by Kedar.

