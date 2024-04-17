'Aadujeevitham' fame KR Gokul turns lead actor with Mlecchan

KR Gokul, who made an impressive debut with Blessy's Aadujeevitham, is turning a lead actor next. Titled Mlecchan, the upcoming film is written and directed by Vinod Raman Nair. Its first look was unveiled on Tuesday. The title Mlecchan comes with the taglines, 'The Outcast', 'The Rebel', 'The Deliverer'.

The film is produced by Vinod Raman Nair, Bhavesh Patel, Ashlesha Rao, Abhinay Bahurupi, and Praful Helode. Pradeep Nair is the cinematographer and Sunil S Pillai is attached to it as the editor. Abhinay Bahurupi, one of the producers, will also handle the music.

Gokul played the role of Hakeem in Aadujeevitham, for which he underwent a massive physical transformation. Inspired by Christian Bale's remarkable transformation for the 2004 film, The Machinist, Gokul shed over 20 kilos. Apart from his stunning makeover, the debutant's performance as an innocent youth entrapped in slavery also caught attention.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)