One of Mollywood's G.O.A.T. directors! Five Blessy gems other than 'The Goat Life'

The newly released survival drama Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life), an adaptation of the 2008 best-selling Malayalam novel of the same name by Benyamin, has been a hot topic of discussion among cinephiles.

While some conversations revolved around the changes made during Aadujeevitham's journey from page to screen, others focused on Prithviraj's performance and Blessy's directorial vision.

The book and film are based on the real-life story of Najeeb, a Malayali labourer who was among the thousands of Indians forced into slavery as goatherds on secluded farms in the deserts of Saudi Arabia by the native Arabs.

Although Blessy bought the rights in 2009, the film was stuck in development hell for 15 years, first due to budget constraints and later when major parts of the shooting in Jordan got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

What interested me was how most non-Malayalis only learnt about Blessy after Aadujeevitham. Being a movie buff, I had to write this piece about the filmmaker whom I consider to be one of the greatest in Malayalam cinema. Here are my five favourite Blessy films:

1. Kaazhcha (2004): Starring Mammootty, this family drama was Blessy's directorial debut and heroine Padmapriya's acting debut. The story revolves around Madhavan, a simple villager who works as a projectionist touring around the countryside, showing films at festivals and other events. He comes across Pavan (Yash Gawli), a young boy who lost his family in the 2001 Gujarat earthquake. The rest of the plot centres upon their growing rapport over time after Madhavan welcomes Pavan into his family. There are so many scenes that will tug at your heart but what made me sob was the climax. I rewatched it a few days ago and it still made me cry like a baby. One of Mammookka's finest performances which got him many awards that year for the 'Best Actor' category. And let's not forget the cult classic songs ('Dap Dap', 'Jugunu Re', 'Kuttanadan Kaayalile') that are still timeless! Kaazhcha also bagged accolades for 'Best Film' and 'Best Child Artist' (Master Yash) which were absolutely well deserved in my view.