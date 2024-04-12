From Manjummel Boys to Aadujeevitham: Malayalam films are hitting it out of the park and how!

Today, if I am envious of anyone, I would say it's Malayalam writers and actors -- SS Rajamouli.

The director of the mega blockbusters Baahubali and RRR is only half right.

Not just the writers and actors, but the entire Malayalam film industry is on a roll in 2024.

Four films have hit it out of the park in the year already -- creating new records at the box office -- even as filmmakers experiment with new themes, unexplored topics and terrains, winning critical appreciation all around.

The situation was completely different a couple of years ago.

The Malayalam industry witnessed the release of a spate of films but only a few of them turned out to be hits. Covid-19, the lack of good-quality films and the presence of OTT platforms meant the industry, like any other film industry in India, was struggling.

Then 2024 happened.

The prediction by music composer Sushin Shyam that 'Manjummel kurachu scene maattum Malayalam industrye' (Manjummel Boys will change the tide for Malayalam industry) has come true. .

From Manjummel Boys to Premalu, Mammootty's Bramayugam to now 'Aadujeevitham' (Goat Life), the industry is looking brighter than ever. While Premalu and Aadujeevitham entered the Rs 100-crore club, Manjummel Boys, a film based on a real-life incident, became the first Malayalam film to enter the Rs 200-crore club.

And in this Vishu festival season, the industry is looking forward to Fahad Fasil's Aavesham, Pranav-Dhyan combo's Varshangalkku Shesham, Jai Ganesh, Maarivilin Gopurangal etc.

"The acceptance of recent films in Malayalam shows that people will choose to watch films in theatres if there are good films," says NM Badusha, film producer.

According to Siyad Kokker, film producer and exhibitor, what has helped Malayalam films to be financially successful and achieve box-office success is the change in the mindset of the people.

"Unlike before, the audience is willing to come to theatres to watch films. They have realised that the experience of watching films in theatres and on OTT platforms is different. It is the merit of these films that attracted the public. They are aware of the film, its content and quality from the trailer and promotion videos," he says.

Badusha adds that not many films are going to OTT and these platforms only take up films they believe can increase their subscriber count.

The films that have worked in the past three months are films that people think are entertaining and can be enjoyed with friends and family members.

"What we have observed after the pandemic and the mushrooming of the OTT platforms is that the audience distinguishes films that can be watched on OTT and films they believe deserve a theatrical watch. Premalu is a funny rom-com that young people want to watch together, Brahmayugam is about the atmospheric and black and white experience and Manjummel Boys is a survival thriller where music plays an important role. We are not going to get the same effect if we watch these movies on OTT," according to Sowmya Rajendran, a film critic and writer.

She adds that Blessy's Aadujeevitham has also benefited from the success of these films. "With the popularity of the novel, the landscape and the making of the movie, it deserves a theatrical experience," Sowmya emphasises.