'Aavesham' movie review: Fahadh & Sajin Gopu scream through this laugh riot

Film: Aavesham

Director: Jithu Madhavan

Cast: Fahadh Faasil, Sajin Gopu, Hipster, Mithun Jai Shankar, Rosh1an Shanavas

Rating: 3.5/5

It’s always a pleasure to watch actors letting loose their hair and having fun while performing. Imagine a talent like Fahadh Faasil in such a space. The man is almost always at the top of his game, but in 'Aavesham', we see a Fahadh who seems to have enjoyed himself like never before. He sheds all his inhibitions and genteel to become Ranga, a local gangster, who gets excited even on seeing new dance trends on Instagram. Ranga’s right hand man is Ambadi, who he fondly—and funnily—calls Ambaad. It is an equally caricaturish role with the might of a beast and the heart of a baby. Sajin Gopu, in this role, is a ball of fire and perfectly complements Fahadh’s madness. These two characters ignite the film everytime it seems to run out of steam.

Jithu Madhavan’s directorial debut, 'Romancham' (2023), was a far cry from the usual rose-tinted portrayal of life in Bengaluru. The unruly leads in it never visited pubs or hung out in posh clubs. Instead, they were holed up somewhere in the city outskirts ‘fighting their demons’. In 'Aavesham', the director once again trains his lens to Bengaluru and a new bunch of loafers. The film begins with Aju (Hipster), Shanthan (Roshan Shanavas) and Bibi’s (Mithun Jai Shankar) early engineering days and hostel life. After they get brutally ragged and assaulted by fellow Malayali seniors, the trio decides to take revenge with the help of local support—read: Ranga. Soon, we see an unlikely bond blossoming between the gangster and the three students.

'Aavesham'’s quirkiness is hurled at us right from the title cards—the three debutant actors are introduced with funny monikers like ‘hot star’, ‘roaring star’ and ‘cute star’. The boys may not be born stars, but all three have immense potential. Among them, Mithun gets the more elaborate character and he’s impressive in this skin, even when standing up against giants like Fahadh Faasil. Neeraja Rajendran, who plays his mother’s role, is also a revelation. The innocence with which she asks “mon happy ano?” can even melt even Keerikadan Jose, forget poor Ranga.