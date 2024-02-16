'Bramayugam' film review: Terrifying folk horror with a beastly Mammootty

When was the last time you watched a black and white film in theatres? Bramayugam is likely to be the first such experience for most of us from this generation. But first things first, the black and white format is not just a gimmick. It has paramount importance, both narrative-wise, and with regard to creating an immersive experience. As proven already with his first two films, Red Rain and Bhoothakaalam, director Rahul Sadasivan refuses to tread familiar routes. While his directorial debut had an extraterrestrial presence, a rarity in Malayalam, his sophomore film was a horror thriller centered around a haunted house in the midst of a bustling city.

In his third outing, Rahul transports us to South Malabar of the 17th century, where an eerie scent of myths and sorcery fills the air. The center of action is a dilapidated mystery-laden mana (Brahmin mansion), inhabited by its owner Kodumon Potty (Mammootty) and his servant (Sidharth Bharathan). Thevan (Arjun Ashokan), a Panan who escapes enslavement, drags his way to the mana looking for some food, where he gets a surprising welcome from Potty, who hasn’t had a guest in years. But it doesn’t take long for Thevan to realise that his escape from slavery isn’t over yet.

While Bhoothakaalam saw Rahul expertly handling psychology and supernatural elements, he blends folklore and horror in Bramayugam to create a terrifying atmosphere where almost every moment is an event. You’ll start feeling a sense of fear and anxiety looming large from the point Mammootty’s character enters the picture. His introduction as an authoritative figure might remind one of his own Pattelar (Vidheyan) or Murikkinkunnath Ahmed Haji (Paleri Manikyam), but as the narrative progresses further, we realise that this is perhaps his most menacing and terrifying turn ever. It is remarkable watching him unravel all traits of the character gradually—from being dominating to turning manipulative and finally unleashing the beast within. Close attention has been paid in sketching his character’s unique look, which makes him even more sinister.