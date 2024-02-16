'Bramayugam' film review: Terrifying folk horror with a beastly Mammootty

When was the last time you watched a black and white film in theatres? Bramayugam is likely to be the first such experience for most of us from this generation. But first things first, the black and white format is not just a gimmick. It has paramount importance, both narrative-wise, and with regard to creating an immersive experience. As proven already with his first two films, Red Rain and Bhoothakaalam, director Rahul Sadasivan refuses to tread familiar routes. While his directorial debut had an extraterrestrial presence, a rarity in Malayalam, his sophomore film was a horror thriller centered around a haunted house in the midst of a bustling city.
In his third outing, Rahul transports us to South Malabar of the 17th century, where an eerie scent of myths and sorcery fills the air. The center of action is a dilapidated mystery-laden mana (Brahmin mansion), inhabited by its owner Kodumon Potty (Mammootty) and his servant (Sidharth Bharathan). Thevan (Arjun Ashokan), a Panan who escapes enslavement, drags his way to the mana looking for some food, where he gets a surprising welcome from Potty, who hasn’t had a guest in years. But it doesn’t take long for Thevan to realise that his escape from slavery isn’t over yet.
While Bhoothakaalam saw Rahul expertly handling psychology and supernatural elements, he blends folklore and horror in Bramayugam to create a terrifying atmosphere where almost every moment is an event. You’ll start feeling a sense of fear and anxiety looming large from the point Mammootty’s character enters the picture. His introduction as an authoritative figure might remind one of his own Pattelar (Vidheyan) or Murikkinkunnath Ahmed Haji (Paleri Manikyam), but as the narrative progresses further, we realise that this is perhaps his most menacing and terrifying turn ever. It is remarkable watching him unravel all traits of the character gradually—from being dominating to turning manipulative and finally unleashing the beast within. Close attention has been paid in sketching his character’s unique look, which makes him even more sinister.
Complementing Mammootty efficiently is Arjun Ashokan in easily the most demanding role of his career. Through years of oppression, the Panan community has been made to serve the dominant caste by entertaining them with songs. Even when Thevan is all shaky in the presence of his new master, you see a delight in his face while rendering the songs. It’s perhaps the only solace in his life. The singing turns sombre only towards the end, when he is unsure of his fate. There’s a gradual progression in the character’s physical and mental might, which Arjun conveys beautifully. A surprise package in this film is Sidharth Bharathan, who has an equally important character as the other two. Despite his mysterious presence throughout, we get to know only very little of his character initially. But when the mystery about his background is unravelled, it becomes significant to the film’s attempts in showcasing how caste hierarchy and discrimination works.
Beyond all the horror and folklore elements, Rahul’s script is layered with such strong political themes. The story unfolds during Bramayugam, a period when evil powers try to dominate. But the evil is not always the supernatural ones. Towards the end, after all the mayhem, we see uninvited foreign guests heading towards the mana, suggesting how human greed is a never-ending loop. These foreign invaders are nothing but an apt metaphor for power hunger and oppression.
Bramayugam is also a technically rich film, with each department contributing to enhance the narrative. In horror films, it’s usual for filmmakers to elicit cheap thrills through jump scares. But Rahul, despite having a potential setting, doesn’t opt for it a lot. He instead builds an organic narrative where the horror mood is omnipresent. There’s still one particular scene in the film which might scare you out of your wits, even if you’re prepared for it. Another terrific portion is the animated sequence through which the history of the mana is narrated.
Since the narrative is set mostly in a single location with just three characters, a lot depends on the music and sound. But it’s safe to say that composer Christo Xavier and the sound team (design - Jayadevan Chakkadath, mix - MR Rajakrishnan) did a fabulous job in elevating the movie-watching experience. There is an abundance of long stretches of what might seem like mundane moments, but they are made engrossing by punctuating them with clever usage of sounds like that of anxious breaths, doors creaking, or an approaching walking stick. Likewise, the judicious choice of using monochrome visuals add immense depth to life in this dark age. Cinematographer Shehnad Jalal expertly utilises the minimal lights from his sources—mostly lamps and burning torches—to produce shadows and silhouettes, which all add to the spooky atmosphere.
For an industry that hardly has a handful of quality horror films, Bramayugam is a much-needed addition. If not for the gory final act, the film would’ve been an even more pleasant experience. But what’s a horror film if it doesn’t make you uncomfortable and squirm? One might ask...
Film: Bramayugam
Cast: Mammootty, Arjun Ashokan, Sidharth Bharathan
Director: Rahul Sadasivan
Rating: 3.5/5