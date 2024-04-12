'Varshangalkku Shesham' movie review: Imperfect yet heartening homage to the world of cinema

Film: Varshangalkku Shesham

Director: Vineeth Sreenivasan

Cast: Dhyan Sreenivasan, Pranav Mohanlal, Nivin Pauly, Basil Joseph, Aju Varghese, Kalyani Priyadarshan

Rating: 3/5

In a recent interview, Vineeth Sreenivasan passionately discussed his father’s advice while making a film, which he faithfully adheres to. The advice is simple: if you can craft about ten to fifteen impactful scenes, you have a potential hit in your hands. Reflecting on Vineeth’s past successful films, many of which have become dated over time, this advice rings true. 'Varshangalkku Shesham' is no different. About two unlikely friends, Venu and Murali, embarking on a journey in pursuit of their cinematic dreams in the yesteryear Malayalam cinema’s land of dreams, Kodambakkam aka ‘Madirashi’. Venu is an aspiring storyteller with an unassuming charm, while Murali is a gifted musician with a whimsical air about him.

Make no mistake, the outline of this tale of love-hate friendship is as old as the hills. Even adding cinema of the bygone era as its major backdrop hardly brings anything new. Also, the turns are so predictable and generic that you could see most of them coming from miles away. In spite of all that, the film gloriously grabs you by the throat with its emotionally heavy narrative sprinkled with uproarious humor, especially when the film shifts gears into the present day.

'Varshangalkku Shesham' unmistakably romanticizes the past and the arduous journey of cinema aspirants from previous eras. Also, given the way it treads in the latter hour, it gives you an impression that the inception of this film arose from a trigger: the lack of respect towards eminent film personalities of the past among today’s younger generation.