'Manjummel Boys' becomes Malayalam's highest worldwide grosser

Manjummel Boys has become the highest worldwide grosser from the Malayalam film industry, claim the makers. It is the first Malayalam film to achieve this milestone without a dubbed version in any other language.

The previous highest grosser from Malayalam was 2018: Everyone is a Hero, a multi-starrer film based on true events surrounding the 2018 Kerala floods. The multi-starrer film reportedly dethroned the seven-year-old record set by actor Mohanlal's Pulimurugan (2016).

Earlier, the makers of Manjummel Boys had also claimed it to be the fastest Malayalam film to gross Rs 100 crores globally. As per the trade experts, the film is now aiming to become the first Malayalam film to gross Rs 200 crores globally.

In addition to its tremendous success in Kerala, the film is enjoying an extraordinary run in Tamil Nadu, outperforming many Tamil films. According to trade experts, Manjummel Boys has now become the highest-grossing Malayalam film in Tamil Nadu as well as Karnataka.

Directed by Chidambaram, the film hit screens on February 22 and opened to favourable responses from both critics and viewers alike. Based on real-life events, the film, a survival thriller, stars Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, Ganapathi S Poduval, Lal Jr, Deepak Parambol, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Jean Paul Lal, Arun Kurian, Khalid Rahman, Chandu Salimkumar, and Vishnu Reghu in major roles.

Its technical crew comprises cinematographer Shyju Khalid, composer Sushin Shyam, editor Vivek Harshan, and production designer Ajayan Chalissery. It is jointly produced by Soubin Shahir, Babu Shahir, and Shawn Antony.

