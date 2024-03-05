'Manjummel Boys' makes history in Tamil Nadu as first Malayalam film to cross 10 crores

Manjummel Boys has crossed 10 crores from Tamil Nadu box office, making it the first ever Malayalam film to achieve the feat. The makers have officially announced it on their social media handles along with thanking the Tamil Nadu audience for their love.

The film, which is also a tribute to the 1991-released Tamil film, Guna, is entering its third week in theatres and has been still running to packed houses across the world. Recently, the cast and crew of Manjummel Boys met Kamal Haasan and Guna's director Santhana Bharathi in Chennai. The film is about to have a Telugu-dubbed version soon.

Manjummel Boys is written and directed by Jan.E.Man-fame Chidambaram. The film, which is based on real life events stars Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, Ganapathi S Poduval, Lal Jr, Deepak Parambol, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Jean Paul Lal, Arun Kurian, Khalid Rahman, Chandu Salimkumar and Vishnu Raghu among others.

The film is jointly produced by Soubin Shahir, Babu Shahir, and Shawn Antony. Its technical crew comprises cinematographer Shyju Khalid, composer Sushin Shyam, editor Vivek Harshan, and production designer Ajayan Chalissery.

