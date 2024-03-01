Breaking Down 'Premalu'

Excerpts

How did the idea for Premalu originate?

It was during the pre-production of Anurag Engineering Works that Girish ettan casually told me about a basic one-liner of a Hyderabad-based subject. It was a rough idea about the girls from Super Sharanya moving to Hyderabad for work. At that time, I had another story of a few introverted boys from Kerala and their engineering life in Tamil Nadu. We randomly discussed the prospect of bringing these two gangs together, which led to some interesting scenes. Somewhere during these discussions, we decided to write together and that’s how Premalu was born.

The Hyderabad backdrop lends a lot of freshness to the film, and going by the response in Telugu states, it has proven to be a masterstroke.

Yes, unlike Chennai or Bangalore, Hyderabad is a city that hasn’t been explored much in Malayalam cinema. Girish ettan is a big fan of Telugu films and it was his call to place the story there. I was also interested because I had worked there for a year and knew the place well. It also helped me with scripting as I had a good idea of the PG life there, the popular restaurants, landmarks and even the geography of the lanes. During the scripting, we also visited the city for 3-4 days.

Could you share more about the writing process?

It took us around 4-5 months of discussions to come up with a rough script. It needed another couple of months to finish the first draft. But after that, we were forced to take a break for a few months. When we revisited the script, a lot of portions looked uninteresting and we had to rewrite most of them. Girish ettan had a trusted set of people with whom we discussed the script at regular intervals. After completing the first half and second half, we had reading sessions and sought all their opinions. It’s a process that Girish ettan follows for all his works.