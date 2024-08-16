31 years of 'Manichitrathazhu': A legacy set for its re-release

Revisiting old movies that were released decades ago can sometimes be disappointing. Many times these flicks don’t elicit the same feelings they once did. But some films still give the sheer magic even after watching it multiple times.

Fazil’s Manichitrathazhu (The Ornate Lock) written by Madhu Muttom is one such film that could hold an exceptional entertainment value even after 30 years of its first release. Most in the current generation might have been just born when the movie was first released in 1993. I was barely a month old when this blockbuster was released.

While the trends and choices of movies have changed a lot over these years, the so called millennial is still hooked on to this movie is something that prompts the creators to think of the idea of re-releasing the movie, after 31 years, which is incredible.

In 2023, even after thirty years of its release, crowds thronged to watch Manichitrathazhu at the cinema mela organised as part of Keraleeyam 2023, a state sponsored cultural programme in Kerala. The organisers had to arrange additional shows owing to the uncontrolled rush of audience. This is what prompted Matinee Now and E4 Entertainment, the distributors of the movies, to re-release the film in 4K display resolution.

Even for the young generation, Manichitrathazhu still evokes a wave of nostalgia. The charm and innovation at that time in its storytelling and narration gives them the chills even today!

This outstanding entertainment quality that it possessed was the reason why the film was remade in four languages -- Kannada (Apthamitra ), Bengali (Rajmohol), Tamil (Chandramukhi) and Hindi (Bhool Bhulaiyaa) between 2004 and 2007. These versions, however, nowhere close to the original one in their craft, thanks to the stellar performance of legendary actors like Shobana and Mohanlal and many other talented artists. And of course, the soul-stirring music of MG Radhakrishnan.

Rationalism and superstition

Manichitrathazhu reflects the socio-political climate of its time. The film was made at a time when societal-gender biases find themselves in the light of challenge. Cinema was largely a chauvinistic endeavour at that time.

It was a time when the trend of situational humour launched by popular directors like Siddique-Lal, and Priyadarshan, and the mass appeal movies of film makers such as Ranji Panicker and Shaji Kailas , with their misogynistic dialogues and other pop elements, began to take shape.

Sibi Malayil-AK Lohithadas combine's Thaniyavarthanam, starring Mammootty in the lead and the Sangeeth Sivan-Mohanlal's duo's Yoddha, were the only two movies that depicted superstitions and dark traditions before the release of Manichitrathazhu.

Then came Fazil, who skillfully captivated the audience' minds in this cult classic, with the deeply religious and superstitious characters, keeping them on the edge of their seat throughout the film.

The tale

Manichitrathazhu unfolds in a small idyllic village (Evoor- the only indicative reference throughout the movie) with Unnithan (Innocent), a gentle soul, overseeing the renovations of the old mansion—Madamballi—entrusted to his care.

The mansion belongs to Saradamma, his sister-in-law from Calcutta. Unnithan is anxious about the preparations in anticipation of the visit of Saradamma and her family. However, only Saradamma’s young son Nakulan (Suresh Gopi) and his wife Ganga (Shobana) come down from Kolkata to the Madamballil house, an ancient ‘tharavad’ (ancestral home) in a sleepy village in Kerala, which is engrossed with superstitions and dark traditions.

This was Ganga’s first visit to Kerala since her marriage, where she is welcomed by the entire family – Uncle Thampi (Nedumudi Venu), his wife and daughter Sridevi along with Unnithan, his wife Bhasura (KPAC Lalitha) and their daughter Alli.

But slowly we understand that it's not just the members who have embraced her with open arms, but also the family superstitions, the mystical story behind the Madamballi house, and the forbidden 'Thekkini', (a room to the South side of the mansion) which is never opened ever since it has been sealed with a sacred lock (Chithrappoottu).

From there the mystery behind the house is unravelled through Ganga, as she ventures into the forbidden room with a mix of excitement and apprehension, whereas Nakulan remains indifferent to its secrets.

In a scene, Thampi tells Nakulan that the ghost in Madamballi house will only target women who come into their family after marriage. Even the director was successful in making the viewer understand that the mansion is haunted by depicting a scene where amid the clatter of broken pots and clocks, creating a palpable presence of the "ghost".

In another scene, Thampy, Nakulan, and Kattuparamban (Kuthiravattam Pappu) conduct rituals and secure the Thekkini, where Nagavalli -- was once believed to have lived. The eerie tinkling of anklets fills the air, and then a ghostly hand seen to be resting on the stairs' handrail, makes the viewer believe the house is haunted and what Thampi and all the villagers are saying is true.

But on the other hand, Nakulan neglects all the superstitions said by his uncle and relatives. Instead, he suspects Sridevi, his cousin, who would have married Nakulan if there was no ‘chovvadosham’ destiny in her horoscope. She later married someone else and she is separated from her house and is now living with her parents.

With Sridevi’s character, the director tells us that people in the 1990s always frowned upon a divorced or lonely woman due to which she is always mistreated. Therefore, it is quite natural for us viewers to be wary, especially since the stigma still exists even today.

In another scene we see psychiatrist Sunny (Mohanlal) telling everyone that Sridevi needs to be locked inside a room and her family continues to watch when she is manhandled by the doctor, without even opposing his act, thereby sealing the deal.

Stellar performances

Shobana won the national award for Best Actress for this film (1994), a much-deserved accolade for her show-stopping performance throughout Manichitrathazhu. It also bagged another national award -- Best Popular Film Providing Wholsome Entertainment (1994) and three Kerala state awards -- Best Film with Popular Appeal and Aesthetic Value (1994), Best Actress and Best Make-up Artist (PN Mani).

The best outcome the film was also enriched by histrionic talents such as Nedumudi Venu, Suresh Gopi, Thilakan, Innocent, and KPAC Lalitha.

Shobhana, in an earlier interview, said that she considered taking acting seriously after the release of Manichitratazhu and became highly selective about her roles in films.

Following this, film critiques found her roles in Jayaraj’s Makalkku and Vineeth Sreenivasan’s Thira to be the next bests out of her.

Apart from Shobhana, there was Mohanlal who played Doctor Sunny, the little eccentric psychiatrist, acted the comic and serious scenes with ease throughout the film.

Finding a balance between comedy and fantasy

Manichitratazhu is a rare film where the comedy scenes of Kuthiravattam Pappu, Innocent, and Ganesh Kumar were incorporated to balance out the seriousness of the plot which the film delivers anyway. This showed the control of the craft in the hands of those legendary directors --Sibi Malayil, Priyadarshan, Siddique and Lal along with Fazil. This was also a first in the history of Malayalam movie industry where five top directors came together for a single project.

Soul-stirring music runs like life-blood

MG Radhakrishnan’s soundtrack flows through the classic film like the very essence of life. The melody of ‘Pazhanthamizhpaattizhayum…’ still remains as one of the most haunting melodies in Malayalam films. The nostalgic ‘Varuvaanillaarum…’ brings back cherished moments with its sweet, lilting tune. The rare ragas—Kunthalavarali in ‘Oru Murai Vanthu,’ Vaadi in ‘Pazhanthamizhpaattizhayum…,’ and Harikamboji in ‘Varuvaanillaarumee…’ enrich the film with their timeless beauty.

Though 31 years have passed since the film's release, Manichitrathazhu retains its grandeur. For me this is one such flick, which does not bore you even after watching it multiple times, thus earning the title "cult classic." Certainly, in 4K soundtrack, this masterpiece is likely to take the audience to an elevated level.

The much awaited theatrical re-release is slated for Saturday, August 17, and I am sure the audience are all set to get enthralled.