70th National Film Awards: 'Aattam' wins Best Film, Rishab Shetty bags Best Actor

The winners of the 70th National Film Awards were announced at the National Media Center in New Delhi on Friday. Honouring the best films and cinematic achievements of the year 2022, the awards were declared by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B).

This year’s jury includes Chairperson of the Feature Film Jury, Rahul Rawail; Nila Madhab Panda, Chairperson of the Non-Feature Film Jury; and Gangadhar Mudalair, Chairperson of the Best Writing on Cinema Jury.

The biggest wins went to Rishabh Shetty who won the Best Actor award for his performance in Kantara while the Malayalam-language drama Aattam bagged Best Film.

The Best Actress Award was a tie between Nithya Menen for Thiruchitrambalam and Manasi Parekh for Kutch Express.

Sooraj Bharjatya won the Best Director accolade for Uunchaai, starring Amitabh Bachchan and others. Neena Gupta also won Best Supporting Actress for the same.

The 70th National Film Awards recognises films certified by the censor board between January 1 and December 31, 2022. The winners will be felicitated by President Droupadi Murmu in a ceremony in October 2024.