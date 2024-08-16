Malayalam

70th National Film Awards: 'Aattam' wins Best Film, Rishab Shetty bags Best Actor

The Best Actress Award was a tie between Nithya Menen for 'Thiruchitrambalam' and Manasi Parekh for 'Kutch Express.'
The winners of the 70th National Film Awards were announced at the National Media Center in New Delhi on Friday. Honouring the best films and cinematic achievements of the year 2022, the awards were declared by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B).

This year’s jury includes Chairperson of the Feature Film Jury, Rahul Rawail; Nila Madhab Panda, Chairperson of the Non-Feature Film Jury; and Gangadhar Mudalair, Chairperson of the Best Writing on Cinema Jury.

The biggest wins went to Rishabh Shetty who won the Best Actor award for his performance in Kantara while the Malayalam-language drama Aattam bagged Best Film.

The Best Actress Award was a tie between Nithya Menen for Thiruchitrambalam and Manasi Parekh for Kutch Express.

Sooraj Bharjatya won the Best Director accolade for Uunchaai, starring Amitabh Bachchan and others. Neena Gupta also won Best Supporting Actress for the same.

The 70th National Film Awards recognises films certified by the censor board between January 1 and December 31, 2022. The winners will be felicitated by President Droupadi Murmu in a ceremony in October 2024.

Here is the full list of winners:

FEATURE CATEGORIES

Best Feature Film – Aattam

Best Actor – Rishab Shetty, Kantara)

Best Actress – Nithya Menen in Tiruchitrabalam, and Manasi Parekh in Kutch Express

Best Director – Sooraj Barjatya, Uunchai

Best Supporting Actress – Neena Gupta, Uunchai

Best Supporting Actor – Pawan Malhotra, Fouji

Best Feature Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment – Kantara

Best Debut – Fouja, Pramod Kumar

Best Telugu Film – Karthikeya 2

Best Tamil Film – Ponniyin Selvan – Part 1

Best Punjabi Film – Baaghi Di Dhee

Best Odia Film – Daman

Best Malayalam Film – Saudi Velakka CC.225/2009

Best Marathi Film – Vaalvi

Best Kannada Film – KGF: Chapter 2

Best Hindi Film – Gulmohar

Best Tiwa Film – Sikaisal

Best Bengali Film – Kaberi Antardhan

Best Assamese Film – Emuthi Puthi

Special Mentions – Manoj Bajpayee in Gulmohar, and Sanjoy Salil Chowdhury for Kalikhan

Best Action Direction – KGF: Chapter 2

Best Choreography – Tiruchitrabalam

Best Lyrics – Fouja

Best Music Director – Pritam (Songs), AR Rahman (Background Score)

Best Makeup – Aparajito

Best Costumes – Kutch Express

Best Production Design – Aparajito

Best Editing – Aattam

Best Sound Design – Ponniyin Selvan – Part 1

Best Screenplay – Aattam

Best Dialogues – Gulmohar

Best Cinematography – Ponniyin Selvan – Part 1

Best Female Playback – Saudi Velakka CC.225/2009, Bombay Jayashri

Best Male Playback – Brahmastra, Arijit Singh

Best Child Artist – Sreepath in Mallikappuram

Best Film in AVGC – Brahmastra

Best Non-Feature Film Promoting Social and Environmental Values – Kutch Express

FILM WRITING

Best Critic – Deepak Dua

Best Book on Cinema – Kishore Kumar: The Ultimate Biography

NON-FEATURE CATEGORIES

Best Non-Feature Film – Ayena

Best Debut Film – Madhyantara

Best Biographical/Historical/Compilation Film – Aanakhi Ek Mohenjo Daro

Best Arts/Culture Film – Ranga Vibhoga/Varsa

Best Script – Mono No Aware

Best Narrator – Murmurs of the Jungle

Best Music Direction – Fursat

Best Editing – Madhyantara

Best Sound Design – Yaan

Best Cinematography – Mono No Aware

Best Direction – From the Shadow

Best Short Film – Xunyota

Best Animated Film – The Coconut Tree

Best Non-Feature Film Promoting Social and Environmental Values – On the Brink Season 2 – Gharial

Best Documentary – Murmurs of the Jungle

