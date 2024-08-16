70th National Film Awards: 'Aattam' wins Best Film, Rishab Shetty bags Best Actor

The winners of the 70th National Film Awards were announced at the National Media Center in New Delhi on Friday. Honouring the best films and cinematic achievements of the year 2022, the awards were declared by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B).
This year’s jury includes Chairperson of the Feature Film Jury, Rahul Rawail; Nila Madhab Panda, Chairperson of the Non-Feature Film Jury; and Gangadhar Mudalair, Chairperson of the Best Writing on Cinema Jury.
The biggest wins went to Rishabh Shetty who won the Best Actor award for his performance in Kantara while the Malayalam-language drama Aattam bagged Best Film.
The Best Actress Award was a tie between Nithya Menen for Thiruchitrambalam and Manasi Parekh for Kutch Express.
Sooraj Bharjatya won the Best Director accolade for Uunchaai, starring Amitabh Bachchan and others. Neena Gupta also won Best Supporting Actress for the same.
The 70th National Film Awards recognises films certified by the censor board between January 1 and December 31, 2022. The winners will be felicitated by President Droupadi Murmu in a ceremony in October 2024.
Here is the full list of winners:
FEATURE CATEGORIES
Best Feature Film – Aattam
Best Actor – Rishab Shetty, Kantara)
Best Actress – Nithya Menen in Tiruchitrabalam, and Manasi Parekh in Kutch Express
Best Director – Sooraj Barjatya, Uunchai
Best Supporting Actress – Neena Gupta, Uunchai
Best Supporting Actor – Pawan Malhotra, Fouji
Best Feature Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment – Kantara
Best Debut – Fouja, Pramod Kumar
Best Telugu Film – Karthikeya 2
Best Tamil Film – Ponniyin Selvan – Part 1
Best Punjabi Film – Baaghi Di Dhee
Best Odia Film – Daman
Best Malayalam Film – Saudi Velakka CC.225/2009
Best Marathi Film – Vaalvi
Best Kannada Film – KGF: Chapter 2
Best Hindi Film – Gulmohar
Best Tiwa Film – Sikaisal
Best Bengali Film – Kaberi Antardhan
Best Assamese Film – Emuthi Puthi
Special Mentions – Manoj Bajpayee in Gulmohar, and Sanjoy Salil Chowdhury for Kalikhan
Best Action Direction – KGF: Chapter 2
Best Choreography – Tiruchitrabalam
Best Lyrics – Fouja
Best Music Director – Pritam (Songs), AR Rahman (Background Score)
Best Makeup – Aparajito
Best Costumes – Kutch Express
Best Production Design – Aparajito
Best Editing – Aattam
Best Sound Design – Ponniyin Selvan – Part 1
Best Screenplay – Aattam
Best Dialogues – Gulmohar
Best Cinematography – Ponniyin Selvan – Part 1
Best Female Playback – Saudi Velakka CC.225/2009, Bombay Jayashri
Best Male Playback – Brahmastra, Arijit Singh
Best Child Artist – Sreepath in Mallikappuram
Best Film in AVGC – Brahmastra
Best Non-Feature Film Promoting Social and Environmental Values – Kutch Express
FILM WRITING
Best Critic – Deepak Dua
Best Book on Cinema – Kishore Kumar: The Ultimate Biography
NON-FEATURE CATEGORIES
Best Non-Feature Film – Ayena
Best Debut Film – Madhyantara
Best Biographical/Historical/Compilation Film – Aanakhi Ek Mohenjo Daro
Best Arts/Culture Film – Ranga Vibhoga/Varsa
Best Script – Mono No Aware
Best Narrator – Murmurs of the Jungle
Best Music Direction – Fursat
Best Editing – Madhyantara
Best Sound Design – Yaan
Best Cinematography – Mono No Aware
Best Direction – From the Shadow
Best Short Film – Xunyota
Best Animated Film – The Coconut Tree
Best Non-Feature Film Promoting Social and Environmental Values – On the Brink Season 2 – Gharial
Best Documentary – Murmurs of the Jungle