54th Kerala State Film Awards: Prithviraj, 'Aadujeevitham' bag top wins

The Kerala State Film Awards 2023 announced the winners on Friday, with Prithviraj receiving the Best Actor for his performance in Aadujeevitham.
Meanwhile, Urvashi's performance in Christo Tomy's Ullozhukku and Beena R Chandran (for her film Thadavu) shared the Best Actress award.
While Blessy won Best Director for his work Aadujeevitham, Jeo Baby's film Kaathal bagged Best Film.
The recent sci-fi mockumentary hybrid, Gaganachari, which is a first in Malayalam cinema, got selected for the Special Jury (Film) Award.
Jude Anthany Joseph's survival thriller '2018' inspired by the catastrophic Kerala floods of 2018 saw art director Mohandas winning Best Art Design.
The Joju George starrer Iratta, directed by Rohit MG Krishnan was chosen as the second best film. Rohit also won the award for Best Screenplay (Original) for the same.
The jury was chaired by veteran director Sudhir Mishra. Other members who were a part of it included director Priyanandanan, cinematographer Alagappan, director Lijo Jose Pellissery and writer NS Madhavan.
In the 54th Kerala State Film Awards, a substantial number of 160 films were reviewed out of which 84 were the works of debutante directors.
Aadujeevitham- The Goat Life won almost eight accolades including a Special Jury. It is an adaptation of the 2008 best-selling Malayalam novel of the same name written by Benyamin. The story is about a Malayali immigrant labourer named Najeeb, who is forced into slavery in Saudi Arabia.
Speaking to media, Prithviraj said all credits for the film goes to the filmmaker. He said that the film was the result of Blessy's 16 years of dedication.
Responding to the media, director Blessy shared his happiness for getting his third state award through The Goat Life. He also expressed surprise over legendary music composer AR Rahman not getting an award.
Jury chairman Sudheer Mishra mentioned how Malayalam cinema does not lose its roots but simultaneously keeps its windows open to the world in terms of ideas, themes and performances.
(With inputs from Express News Service)
Here's the full list of winners:
Best Film – Kaathal
Best Second Film – Iratta
Best Film with Popular Appeal and Aesthetic Value – Aadujeevitham
Best Actor (Male) – Prithviraj Sukumaran (Aadujeevitham)
Best Actor (Female) – Urvashi (Ullozhukku) and Beena R Chandran (Thadavu)
Best Director – Blessy (Aadujeevitham)
Special Jury Award (Acting) – KR Gokul (Aadujeevitham), Sudhi Kozhikode (Kaathal) and Krishnan (Jaivam)
Special Award in any Category for Women/ Transgender – Shalini Ushadevi (Ennennum)
Special Jury Mention (Film) - Gaganachari
Best Story – Adarsh Sukumaran (Kaathal)
Best Screenplay (Original) – Rohith MG Krishnan (Iratta)
Best Screenplay (Adapted) – Blessy (Aadujeevitham)
Best Debutant Director – Fazil Razak (Thadavu)
Best Character Actor (Male) – Vijayaraghavan (Pookkalam)
Best Character Actor (Female) – Sreeshma Chandran (Pombalai Orumai)
Best Editor – Sangeeth Prathap (Little Miss Rawther)
Best Cinematography – Sunil KS (Aadujeevitham)
Best Music Composer – Justin Varghese ('Chenthamara' from Chaaver)
Best Background Music – Mathews Pulickan (Kaathal - The Core)
Best Singer (Male) - Vidhyadharan Master ('Pathiranennorthoru Kinavil' from Jananam 1947 Pranayam Thudarunnu)
Best Playback Singer (Female) – Anne Amie ('Thinkal Poovin' from Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum)
Best Lyrics – Hareesh Mohanan (Chenthamara Poovil - Chaaver)
Best Child Artist (Male) – Avyukth Menon (Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum)
Best Child Artist (Female) – Thennal Abhilash (Shesham Mikeil Fathima)
Best Sound Designing – Jayadevan Chakkadath, Anil Radhakrishnan (Ullozhukku)
Best Sound Mixing – Resul Pookutty, Sharath Mohan (Aadujeevitham)
Best Sync Sound – Shameer Ahammed (O Baby)
Best Laboratory/Colourist - Vyashak Sivaganesh (Aadujeevitham)
Best Dubbing Artist (Male) – Sumangala (Jananam 1947 Pranayam Thudarunnu)
Dubbing Artist (Male) - Roshan Mathew (Ullozhukku and Valatti)
Best Dubbing Artist (Female) – Sumangala (Jananam 1947 Pranayam Thudarunnu)
Best Choreography – Jishnu (Sulaikha Manzil)
Best Makeup – Ranjith Ambady (Aadujeevitham)
Best Costume – Femina Jabbar (O Baby)
Best Visual Effects - Andrew Dcruz and Vishak Babu (2018 - Everyone Is a Hero)
Best Art Direction – Mohandas (2018 - Everyone Is A Hero)