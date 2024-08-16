54th Kerala State Film Awards: Prithviraj, 'Aadujeevitham' bag top wins

Jude Anthany Joseph's survival thriller '2018' inspired by the catastrophic Kerala floods of 2018 saw art director Mohandas winning Best Art Design.

The Joju George starrer Iratta, directed by Rohit MG Krishnan was chosen as the second best film. Rohit also won the award for Best Screenplay (Original) for the same.

The jury was chaired by veteran director Sudhir Mishra. Other members who were a part of it included director Priyanandanan, cinematographer Alagappan, director Lijo Jose Pellissery and writer NS Madhavan.

In the 54th Kerala State Film Awards, a substantial number of 160 films were reviewed out of which 84 were the works of debutante directors.

Aadujeevitham- The Goat Life won almost eight accolades including a Special Jury. It is an adaptation of the 2008 best-selling Malayalam novel of the same name written by Benyamin. The story is about a Malayali immigrant labourer named Najeeb, who is forced into slavery in Saudi Arabia.

Speaking to media, Prithviraj said all credits for the film goes to the filmmaker. He said that the film was the result of Blessy's 16 years of dedication.

Responding to the media, director Blessy shared his happiness for getting his third state award through The Goat Life. He also expressed surprise over legendary music composer AR Rahman not getting an award.

Jury chairman Sudheer Mishra mentioned how Malayalam cinema does not lose its roots but simultaneously keeps its windows open to the world in terms of ideas, themes and performances.

(With inputs from Express News Service)