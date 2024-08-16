A.R. Rahman misses out on Kerala State Awards but wins national recognition on same day

KOCHI: Has the state film award jury missed recognising A R Rahman's brilliance in the Aadujeevitham?

Blessy, whose survival drama that was released this year, had bagged eight awards including the Best Director for himself in the 54th Kerala State Film Awards announced on Friday, certainly thinks so.

"I felt Rahman should have won the state award for his work in the film—the song and the background score. The song 'Periyone' was a hit and was accepted and appreciated globally. I saw videos of children in relief camps after the Wayanad landslides singing the song and even sent it to him. We expected him to win a state award today for the film," Blessy told The New Indian Express." He added that the jury failed to recognise the legend.

However, coincidentally the 57-year-old was chosen as the best music composer in the 70th National Film Awards announced in Delhi later in the day. He won the award for Best Music Director (Background Score) for his work in Ponniyin Selvan Part One, directed by Mani Ratnam.

"He won a national award today itself for Ponniyin Selvan. Not being selected for the Kerala State Award might not be a big deal for him. However, as a team, we wished him to win an award for Aadujeevitham," added Blessy. He further said that this is not a complaint but just him sharing his pain.