Director Aashiq Abu resigns from FEFKA

KOCHI: Film director Ashiq Abu on Friday quit the membership of Film Employees Federation of Kerala (Fefka) within days after he criticised the delayed response to the Justice Hema Committee report and the way the federation is run.

Aashiq Abu had condemned the 'hypocritical' stand of Fefka general secretary B Unnikrishnan after the federation welcomed the Hema Committee report, urging the authorities to release the remaining pages of the report as well.

"FEFKA will take the responsibility to empower female members to approach the special investigation team constituted by the state government," according to the statement. The association general secretary was also entrusted with the task of coordinating with the subgroups to discuss and come to a common stand on the Hema committee report.

Criticising the statement, Aashiq said that the statement by FEFKA, issued on Wednesday, was done without consulting other members.

The statement was also released by FEFKA after 10 days of silence.

"B Unnikrishnan is faking through the statement of FEFKA. The 21 unions within FEFKA should discuss these issues and come forward," he said, adding that it is ironic that a person who has denied several people their right to work is heading the employees union in the film industry and demanded the state government to remove him from the film policy committee.

FEFKA is an apex body of 21 trade unions for directors, cinematographers, musicians, technicians, and others working at various levels of the Malayalam film industry established in 1994.