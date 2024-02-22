Release date announced for Dileep’s 'Thankamani'

Thankamani, starring Dileep and Neeta Pillai in the lead roles, is set to release on March 07. It is a real-life-inspired film based on some shocking incidents that took place in a remote village in Idukki in the 1980s.

The makers of Thankamani shared a poster announcing the release date that features Dileep and Neeta on a cycle, hinting at its period setting.

The film is written and directed by Ratheesh Reghunandan, who made his debut with Udal, the 2022 thriller starring Dhyan Sreenivasan, Indrans, and Durga Krishna.

William Francis composed the music for Thankamani, while Manoj Pillai handled the cinematography and Shyam Sasidharan edited it. Pranitha Subhash, Manoj K Jayan, and Sudev Nair.

Dileep also has the Vineeth Kumar directorial Pavi Care Taker coming up.