Director Jeethu Joseph responds to 'Drishyam' English remake news

Recently, we reported that Jeethu Joseph's Malayalam film Drishyam is getting remade in English. Incidentally, it is the first in the language to have an English remake. In a recent interview with OnManorama, Jeethu gave his reaction to it.

Sharing his happiness at the news, Jeethu said, "As a filmmaker, I am extremely excited and happy that a film I created is being remade in Hollywood. The film deals with a universal subject. It is a story of family love and security, more than a crime thriller, which is why it has so much appeal among people of different languages."

However, there has also been much discourse about the film's originality, as some internet users and a part of the media have associated the news with its Hindi version, starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu, and Shriya Saran. Who better than the Malayalam original's writer-director himself to set the story straight? Jeethu said that it is not sensible to have such a discourse about the film as its makers sold its remake rights to a different production company.

"Some of the Hindi films, which were remade in Malayalam and other languages, were more popular than the original. That said and done, those who have watched and loved the movie know the original film starring Mohanlal was directed by me," said Jeethu.

The first film in Malayalam to gross 50 crores, Drishyam was remade in many languages, with A-listers from those other industries playing the original's characters played by Mohanlal and Meena.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)