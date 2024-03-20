Fahadh teams up with Baahubali makers

Actor Fahadh Faasil has signed two Telugu original films, which will eventually get a pan-India theatrical release. While the first film Don’t Trouble The Trouble, directed by debutant Shashank Yeleti, is hinted as a fantasy entertainer, the second one Oxygen is billed as a “tale of transformation and friendship, inspired by true events.” It is helmed by Siddhartha Nadella, also a newcomer.

Both the films are presented by SS Rajamouli and produced by Shobu Yarlagadda and SS Karthikeya, who previously collaborated on the acclaimed Baahubali franchise. While Shobu produced the duology under his banner Arka Mediaworks, SS Karthikeya worked as a second unit director on Baahubali: The Conclusion (2017).

On his sophomore collaboration with SS Karthikeya, Shobu said in a statement, “I get to partner with the ambitious and dynamic Karthikeya who I would like to think is my protege and hopefully this is just the beginning of a very long and fruitful journey together.”

It may be noted that Fahadh Faasil made his Telugu debut in 2021 with the Allu Arjun-starrer, Pushpa: The Rise. The Sukumar directorial featured Fahadh as an antagonist, with his IPS Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat pitted against Allu Arjun’s Pushpa Raj. Fahadh will also be appearing in the sequel, Pushpa: The Rule, which is scheduled to hit theatres on August 15.

In Malayalam, Fahadh next has Aavesham gearing up for release. Directed by Romancham-fame Jithu Madhavan, the film is scheduled to hit theatres on April 11. Fahadh is also slated to appear in the Tamil films Maaresan and Vettaiyan. The latter, helmed by Jai Bhim director TJ Gnanavel, will have the actor share screen space with Rajinikanth.