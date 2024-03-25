Hombale Films to distribute Blessy's 'Aadujeevitham' in Karnataka

In a much-anticipated move, Vijay Kiragandur’s Hombale Films is set to distribute the highly awaited film 'Aadujeevitham' - The Goat Life, in Karnataka. The announcement was made by the production house recently. Starring noted actors, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Amala Paul, and directed by Blessy, 'Aadujeevitham' has music composed by veteran music composer, AR Rahman. Scheduled for release on March 28th, the film is already generating significant curiosity among audiences.

According to a statement from Hombale Films, 'Aadujeevitham' is a film that promises to captivate hearts and minds with its compelling narrative and stellar performances. This sentiment reflects the anticipation surrounding the film, which has garnered attention for its intriguing storyline and talented cast.

The statement further reads that Hombale Films has established a fruitful understanding with Prithviraj Productions, who has previously distributed successful films such as KGF: Chapters 1 & 2, Kantara and Salaar in Kerala. This collaboration highlights the commitment of both production houses to foster strong relationships within the film industry.

“This reciprocal arrangement not only strengthens ties within the industry but also ensures that audiences across regions can enjoy a diverse range of quality cinema. The partnership signifies a strategic alignment aimed at delivering compelling content to audiences and expanding the reach of both production houses,” the official statement reads.