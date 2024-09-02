Are we expected to say, ‘Let me take a photo for proof?’ asks senior actor Sheela; praises WCC

The release of the Justice Hema Committee report saw several allegations of sexual misconduct surfacing against many male industry members, including those from AMMA. With a rift being created right now in the industry in its aftermath, various celebrities are either supporting the survivors or backing the powerhouses that are in denial and have taken a defensive stand.

Amidst the latest wave of the MeToo movement in Mollywood, Veteran Malayalam actress Sheela has voiced out her strong support for the Hema Committee Report and praised the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) for their efforts.

“I know the struggles women go through to act in movies. Some come to cinema for financial reasons, while others are driven by their love for the craft. It is disheartening to see them struggle,” she said to Manorama Online.

Although the 79-year-old thespian personally has not experienced any sort of harassment or abuse, she did not dismiss the traumatic experiences shared by many survivors recently. The National Award-winning actress also mentioned hearing numerous accounts from women on set about their unfortunate experiences.

Sheela further criticised those demanding proof in cases of assault/harassment.

“The police and courts ask for proof. Can we take a photo or selfie when someone suddenly comes and hugs or kisses us? Are we expected to say, ‘Let me take a photo for proof?’ In the past, there were only landline phones and there were no ways to record anything. The actors never imagined that the Hema Committee would form in the future. One cannot anticipate these situations. How can proof be provided for such matters of abuse,” she asked according to Mathrubhumi.

“I am so proud of the WCC and the battle they have been fighting from then until now. Just think about it! How beautiful and talented those actors are. Their careers have been affected. Their activism is truly remarkable!”

Sheela also condemned the Malayalam film industry for the pay disparity between actors, noting that women are consistently are still undervalued and underpaid than their male counterparts.

Meanwhile, veteran Malayalam actress Sarada said the current allegations emerging after the report's release are a 'show'. Sarada, who is also a member of the Hema Committee, stated that sexual harassment has always existed in the film industry.

In an interview with Manorama News, Sarada mentioned that women remained silent during her time due to the lack of support and social stigma. “These issues weren’t revealed back then due to pride and fear. However, today’s educated younger generation is courageous enough to speak out about their traumatic experiences, which is a welcome change,” she said.

She then added that everyone should currently focus on the Wayanad landslides and work towards the rehabilitation of those who are affected.