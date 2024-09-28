Don't think 'Manjummel Boys' should be remade in another language: Chidambaram

ABU DHABI: "Manjummel Boys" director Chidambaram says he doesn't think his superhit Malayalam film should be remade in any other language as he believes nuances may get lost in translation.

The survival thriller, based on real events, hit the theatres on February 22 in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, and received widespread acclaim from audience and critics.

Produced by Parava Films, "Manjummel Boys" revolves around a group of friends from a small town called Manjummel near Kochi whose vacation goes awry when one of them falls into an 800-foot-deep pit in the Guna Caves in Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu.

Chidambaram, who also wrote the film, said while he is open to remakes in general, a culture-specific story like "Manjummel Boys" shouldn't be adapted into another language.

"It's a real story about a real cave and people. The cultural connection of the Kerala people, Tamil Nadu people. There are a lot of factors that helped the movie run (successfully) but if you're going to remake it, I don't know how much of it would be translated," he said.

"I don't think 'Manjummel Boys' is a movie that should be remade in any other language," the director told PTI on the sidelines of IIFA Awards here on Saturday.

Chidambaram described the film as a "pure humane story" which had every ingredient to become a good movie.

"A guy saving his friend from the pit of death, it's a first of its kind, and changing the history of the cave. Who will not jump to (make a film like) that?" he said.

"In every part of the world, there are going to be boys like this who do mischievous stuff, and end up in situations like this. It's a universal story. That's why it connected with a lot of people," he added.