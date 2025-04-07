Disrespect for authority is bigger issue than violence shown in films: Actor Vijayaraghavan

In a candid interview with The New Indian Express (TNIE), actor Vijayaraghavan, recently shared his thoughts on the growing lack of respect for authority in society, and how cinema might not be the main cause of this shift. He recalled how, in the past, people respected policemen just by their presence. "Earlier, when a policeman arrived, people would stay away just because of the uniform," he said. "But now, police officers are attacked or mocked. If the attacker has political support, the officer might hesitate to act."
Vijayaraghavan believes this disrespect for authority is a bigger issue than the violence shown in films. "In a society where respect for authority is fading, can we really blame cinema for promoting violence?" he asks. He suggests that while films might show violence, the real problem is the breakdown of respect and discipline in society.
He further explains that cinema is not solely responsible for social problems. "We need to focus on our society’s lack of discipline and respect for others," he adds. According to him, before pushing for more personal freedoms, people need to understand their responsibilities in a democracy.
Vijayaraghavan shared his thoughts on the role of art, emphasising that it should inspire and elevate the human conscience rather than preach moral lessons. He believes that people tend to reject obvious propaganda in art, and the most powerful messages are those that don’t feel forced. Using the example of satirist Kunjan Nambiar, he explained that criticism in art should be respectful and subtle. While art can challenge ideas, it should avoid intentionally offending others.
He also expressed discomfort with modern slang like "Thanthavibe" and called for more thoughtful and respectful expressions, particularly when it comes to sensitive topics like religion.
On the controversy surrounding the film Empuraan, Vijayaraghavan pointed out how easy it is to twist and present information in a biased way. However, he stressed that, regardless of the controversy, the audience deserves content that offers real substance.