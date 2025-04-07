Disrespect for authority is bigger issue than violence shown in films: Actor Vijayaraghavan

In a candid interview with The New Indian Express (TNIE), actor Vijayaraghavan, recently shared his thoughts on the growing lack of respect for authority in society, and how cinema might not be the main cause of this shift. He recalled how, in the past, people respected policemen just by their presence. "Earlier, when a policeman arrived, people would stay away just because of the uniform," he said. "But now, police officers are attacked or mocked. If the attacker has political support, the officer might hesitate to act."

Vijayaraghavan believes this disrespect for authority is a bigger issue than the violence shown in films. "In a society where respect for authority is fading, can we really blame cinema for promoting violence?" he asks. He suggests that while films might show violence, the real problem is the breakdown of respect and discipline in society.

He further explains that cinema is not solely responsible for social problems. "We need to focus on our society’s lack of discipline and respect for others," he adds. According to him, before pushing for more personal freedoms, people need to understand their responsibilities in a democracy.