'I make films for myself, not for anyone else' says Director Khalid Rahman

Khalid Rahman’s latest film, Alappuzha Gymkhana, set for release on April 10, 2025, promises to be another fresh venture. This time, it focuses on a sports comedy about a group of youngsters hoping to get into college through the sports quota. The director, who has been in the industry for just under a decade, has already worked on films like Anuraga Karikkin Vellam, Unda, Love, and Thallumaala, all of which have been vastly different in terms of genre, treatment, and star cast. Khalid says this diversity has not been a conscious choice, but rather a result of his pursuit of newness.

In an interview with Galatta Plus, he talks about his approach to filmmaking, Khalid shares, "When I go on to the set, every day I have to do something new. Not just me, but my entire team needs to feel like we are doing something different. We may use the same camera or angles, but the end result must always be interesting. Otherwise, it becomes very boring to repeat the same things again and again."