'I make films for myself, not for anyone else' says Director Khalid Rahman

Khalid Rahman’s latest film, Alappuzha Gymkhana, set for release on April 10, 2025, promises to be another fresh venture. This time, it focuses on a sports comedy about a group of youngsters hoping to get into college through the sports quota. The director, who has been in the industry for just under a decade, has already worked on films like Anuraga Karikkin Vellam, Unda, Love, and Thallumaala, all of which have been vastly different in terms of genre, treatment, and star cast. Khalid says this diversity has not been a conscious choice, but rather a result of his pursuit of newness.
In an interview with Galatta Plus, he talks about his approach to filmmaking, Khalid shares, "When I go on to the set, every day I have to do something new. Not just me, but my entire team needs to feel like we are doing something different. We may use the same camera or angles, but the end result must always be interesting. Otherwise, it becomes very boring to repeat the same things again and again."
Khalid’s passion for direction is clear, and he admits that writing films never quite appealed to him. Instead, he thrives on finding fresh ideas that excite him. For him, the essence of filmmaking lies in creating stories that he enjoys, rather than making films for an audience. "I am making films for myself, not for anyone else," he states.
Alappuzha Gymkhana revolves around a group of boys who have failed their Class 12 exams and see their only chance at college entrance through a state sports competition. The film centres on boxing, but Khalid assures that while there are fights, they are not aggressive, with no bloodshed involved. The idea is simple, a story about amateur boxing, where the focus is on the spirit of the sport rather than violence.
One aspect that has caught attention is Naslen's transformation for the role, with his muscular physique becoming a talking point in the media. However, Khalid clarifies that this was not a deliberate choice, but a natural outcome of Naslen undergoing boxing training and fitness programmes for the film. "If you do these activities for six months, this is the physique you end up with," says Khalid
In true Khalid Rahman style, Alappuzha Gymkhana promises to offer a refreshing, unique experience for its audience, while staying true to the filmmaker's goal of creating something new and exciting.