'Mixed bag of roles excites me as an actor', says Basil Joseph

Filmmaker and actor Basil Joseph, known for his serious performances in PonMan and Pravinkoodu Shappu, has returned to the big screen this Vishu with Maranamass, a dark comedy that released on 10 April 2025. With this film, Basil continues his effort to portray a wide range of characters, something he believes is crucial to his growth as an actor.

Speaking at a press conference following the release of Maranamass, Basil shared that his main aim as an actor is to avoid repeating himself on screen. “I want to explore this space a lot more; there should be films like PonMan, and there should be ones like Maranamass too. There should be films that don’t fit into either of these genres as well.

It’s only when you have such a mixed bag that it excites you as an actor and allows you to grow; else it will become monotonous after a point. If you keep doing the same thing over and over again, you, as an artiste will get bored, as well as the viewing audience. To the best of my capability, I am trying to mix it up when it comes to the roles I do,” he said.