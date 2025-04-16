'Alappuzha Gymkhana' crosses Rs 30 crore worldwide

Alappuzha Gymkhana, the Malayalam sports comedy starring Naslen, has crossed the Rs 30 crore mark in global box office collections, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

The film, directed by Khalid Rahman, was released on April 10, 2025, as a Vishu special. It has been doing steady business since its opening day, when it earned Rs 2.65 crore in India. The positive buzz and word-of-mouth have played a big role in the film’s growing popularity.

Set around a group of young people trying to get college admission using boxing grace marks, the film has struck a chord with audiences. It also stars Lukman Avaran, Ganapathi, Sandeep Pradeep, and Anagha Ravi.

On day six, Alappuzha Gymkhana collected Rs 3.07 crore in Malayalam net earnings. The total India net collection now stands at Rs 19.07 crore, with overseas figures at Rs 12.1 crore. This brings the worldwide total to Rs 30.5 crore.