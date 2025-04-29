Support for Director Khalid Rahman after hybrid cannabis arrest sparks public backlash

Others in the industry, including Vishnu Raghu, Shins Shan, rapper Dabsey, Sarjano Khalid, and Sheetal Joseph, also voiced their support for Rahman.

However, the support has drawn strong public reaction. Many people questioned why well-known young stars were standing by someone caught with drugs. Some warned that supporting drug use sends the wrong message. A few users suggested actor Naslen follow the example of Vincy Aloshious, who has taken a strong stand against such actions.

One comment read: “This is not about what society thinks. The law and the constitution must be respected.” As criticism grew, Jimshi Khalid disabled comments on the post.

The incident happened at the flat of cinematographer Sameer Tahir in Kochi, where Rahman and fellow director Ashraf Hamza were found with 1.5 grams of hybrid cannabis. A third friend was also arrested. All three were later released on station bail.

Khalid Rahman’s most recent film, Alappuzha Gymkhana, featured Naslen in the lead, with Jimshi Khalid handling cinematography.