Shwetha Menon booked under obscenity charges ahead of AMMA elections

Actor Shwetha Menon has been booked by the Ernakulam Central Police on non-bailable charges under multiple sections of law, including Section 67A of the Information Technology Act, for allegedly earning money through films and advertisements containing sexually explicit content. The case was registered following directions from the Ernakulam Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, based on a complaint by social activist Martin Menachery.

Martin accused Shwetha of involvement in the trade and circulation of pornographic material online, citing scenes from her past work in films such as 'Paleri Manikyam: Oru Pathirakolapathakathinte Katha', 'Rathinirvedam' and 'Kalimannu', as well as an advertisement for Kamasutra condoms. He alleged that such visuals were being widely shared on adult websites and social media platforms, and that Shwetha had profited from their circulation. In addition to the IT Act, she faces charges under Sections 3 and 5 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act. Police have confirmed that an FIR has been registered and an investigation is underway.