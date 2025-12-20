Sreenivasan's 'Sandesam': I have lost hope that satires will improve politicians

Sreenivasan - the name evokes laughter and contemplation at the same time. The multifaceted actor, screenwriter and director is no longer with us. But he has left behind his works for us to remember him forever. He was a complex character, unlike many of his movies.

On April 2023, he sat with team TNIE for an interview. Excerpts from the interview is reproduced below.

Your films, for example Sandesham, lampoon politicians of all parties. Are all politicians to be made fun of? Isn’t that wrong?

Can you point out one good politician?

How about our first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru?

Good that you mentioned his name… Nehru scuttled the chances of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel becoming the PM though the latter had more votes. Political cheating started there.

How about Achutha Menon?

He was good.

V S Achuthanandan?

He was better.

Oommen Chandy?

I still like him.

Narendra Modi?

It’s too early to say…(chuckles)

Modi is into his second term as PM. So you have had enough time to assess him...

Haven’t you heard of the Modi-Adani nexus? Will any political party oppose Adani? Which political party hasn’t received money from Adani?

Political satires like Sandesham are not made these days… What could be the reason?

Now politics has gone beyond all these…I have lost hope that satires will improve politicians.