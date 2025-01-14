Actor Unni Mukundan resigns as AMMA treasurer

KOCHI: Amidst the celebrations of his action thriller movie Marco making waves across the country, and minting Rs 100 crore in gross collection, actor Unni Mukundan has announced his decision to step down from the post of treasurer of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA).

The actor cites the pressure of professional life as the reason for stepping down from the responsibility.

“After much thought and reflection, I have made the difficult decision to step down from my role as the Treasurer (AMMA). I have truly enjoyed my time in this position, and it has been both an exciting and rewarding experience. However, in recent months, the increasing demands of my work, particularly with Marco and other production commitments, have significantly impacted my mental health. Balancing these responsibilities, along with the pressures of my professional life, has become overwhelming. I now realize the importance of stepping back to focus on my well-being and that of my family,” he said in a social media post.

“While I have always given my best in serving this role, I recognize that I can no longer fulfill my duties effectively given the growing commitments ahead. It is with a heavy heart that I submit my resignation. I will, however, continue to serve until a new member is appointed, ensuring a smooth transition,” said Unni Mukundan.

Expressing his gratitude towards the fraternity for their trust and support, he wished his successor every success in handling the responsibility.