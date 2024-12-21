'Marco' movie review: Gruesome violence makes it an unpalatable experience

Ever since its announcement, Marco has been promoted as the ‘most violent film from Malayalam’. All the promos, including the posters, songs and teaser, screamed violence and bloodbath. After watching the film, it’s safe to say that these claims weren’t mere marketing ploys. Forget Malayalam, Marco has some of the most disturbing moments ever seen in an Indian film.

But the problem is, there’s no real purpose or method to the endless spree of killings, which are as gory as they can get. Why is Marco so violent? We don’t know. Or why are the syndicate members so barbarous? Again, we don’t know.

Sure, they are villains and are expected to kill people. But what we see in this film are not the usual murders. Instead, ears are bitten off, limbs chopped with saw machines, heart, eyes, and intestines ripped out, and a baby pulled out from a mother’s fetus with bare hands. Yes, you read that right.

Marco is a result of the increasing acceptance in Kerala for non-Malayalam films with hyper-masculine narratives. Realising the market potential, the makers have dished out an excessively violent action film, which is a cocktail of films like KGF, John Wick, Animal, and many other such celebrated works.

To be fair, director Haneef Adeni shows his potential in crafting a visually appealing, sinister world, with black as the dominant colour. He also conceives and executes a couple of terrific action sequences, which are anything unlike what we usually see in Malayalam cinema. The director, who has a knack for presenting his heroes in stylish avatars, finds the right person for it in Unni Mukundan.