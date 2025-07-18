Director Jeethu Joseph completes first draft of 'Drishyam 3', calls it a 'huge relief'

He described the moment as emotional and overwhelming, especially when music played at the event, bringing back memories from Drishyam and Drishyam 2. “The entire journey of the franchise flashed through my mind,” he added.

The director confirmed that the shoot for Drishyam 3 will begin in October. The film is being produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas. Reports also suggest that the Hindi version, starring Ajay Devgn, is expected to go on floors around the same time.

The Drishyam series began in 2013 and has since gained widespread acclaim across languages, with both Malayalam and Hindi versions enjoying massive commercial success. The third instalment is now one of the most awaited films in Indian cinema.