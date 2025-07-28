'Lokah Chapter One: Chandra' teaser unveiled on Dulquer Salmaan’s birthday

On the occasion of his birthday, Dulquer Salmaan has gifted fans the much-awaited teaser of Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra, marking a groundbreaking moment in Malayalam cinema. Produced under his banner Wayfarer Films and presented by the actor himself, this visually arresting film kicks off what is being touted as the Wayfarer Cinematic Universe, a bold venture into the realm of Indian superhero storytelling.

Directed by Dominic Arun and scripted by actor-writer Santhy Balachandran, Lokah features Kalyani Priyadarshan in her most powerful role yet, as the titular superhero Chandra, a mystical warrior from another world and era, armed with lightning-fast powers. The teaser, just under 90 seconds long, begins with a frightened Naslen encountering an unknown figure, before Kalyani’s Chandra emerges in an adrenaline-pumping sequence. While much is left to the imagination, the teaser hints at epic battles, mythological undertones, and a female lead who commands every frame.

The teaser poster had already set the tone: bathed in fiery reddish-orange light, Kalyani and Naslen appear in intense close-ups, signalling a story filled with secrets, supernatural elements, and high stakes. The trailer’s accompanying score, dramatic, mythic, and modern, only deepens the cinematic promise.