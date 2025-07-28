'Lokah Chapter One: Chandra' teaser unveiled on Dulquer Salmaan’s birthday

On the occasion of his birthday, Dulquer Salmaan has gifted fans the much-awaited teaser of Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra, marking a groundbreaking moment in Malayalam cinema. Produced under his banner Wayfarer Films and presented by the actor himself, this visually arresting film kicks off what is being touted as the Wayfarer Cinematic Universe, a bold venture into the realm of Indian superhero storytelling.
Directed by Dominic Arun and scripted by actor-writer Santhy Balachandran, Lokah features Kalyani Priyadarshan in her most powerful role yet, as the titular superhero Chandra, a mystical warrior from another world and era, armed with lightning-fast powers. The teaser, just under 90 seconds long, begins with a frightened Naslen encountering an unknown figure, before Kalyani’s Chandra emerges in an adrenaline-pumping sequence. While much is left to the imagination, the teaser hints at epic battles, mythological undertones, and a female lead who commands every frame.
The teaser poster had already set the tone: bathed in fiery reddish-orange light, Kalyani and Naslen appear in intense close-ups, signalling a story filled with secrets, supernatural elements, and high stakes. The trailer’s accompanying score, dramatic, mythic, and modern, only deepens the cinematic promise.
A stellar cast supports this superhero origin story, including Naslen, Chandu Salimkumar, Arun Kurian, Vijayaraghavan, Nishanth Sagar, Raghunath Paleri, and even a special appearance by Tamil actor Sandy Master, playing a police officer. Though still unconfirmed, industry chatter suggests cameo appearances from both Dulquer Salmaan and Tovino Thomas, further connecting the dots in the much-hyped Wayfarer Universe.
Technically, Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra boasts an accomplished crew:
Nimish Ravi (Director of Photography)
Chaman Chakko (Editor)
Jakes Bejoy (Music Composer)
Banglan (Production Design)
Yannick Ben (Stunt Choreography)
The scale and polish hinted at in the teaser suggest an ambition on par with national spectacles like Brahmāstra, yet rooted deeply in regional folklore and mythology. Kalyani’s transformation into a gifted warrior is central to the story, and her action scenes in the teaser already showcase the promise of a breakout performance in a genre rarely explored in Malayalam cinema.
Although the theatrical release date is yet to be officially announced, industry sources strongly speculate that Lokah will hit screens on August 28, just in time for the festive Onam season. With high anticipation and a fantasy-rich narrative, the film promises a one-of-a-kind theatrical experience for fans of speculative fiction and large-scale storytelling.
Interestingly, Kalyani will also be seen during Onam in another major release, Odum Kuthira Chadum Kuthira, starring Fahadh Faasil.
Summing up the excitement, Dulquer wrote: “Welcome to the world of Lokah!” and with this dazzling first glimpse, it’s safe to say Malayalam cinema’s superhero era has truly begun.