Pradeep Ranganathan praises Mohanlal-Tharun Moorthy's Thudarum

Thudarum tells the story of a car service operator (Mohanlal) who gets into a quagmire after he runs into a legal trouble involving his vehicle. The film also stars starring Shobana, ad filmmaker Prakash Varma in his acting debut, and Binu Pappu in key roles. Released theatrically on April 25, Thudarum went on gross over 200 crore at the global box office. It earned praise for Tharun's storytelling and Jakes Bejoy's music as well as the performances by Mohanlal and Prakash.

(This story was originally published in Cinema Express)