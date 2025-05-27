Mohanlal’s 'Thudarum' to stream on JioHotstar from May 30

Mohanlal’s latest film Thudarum, which hit cinemas on 25 April 2025, is now set for its eagerly awaited OTT premiere. The Malayalam revenge thriller will begin streaming on JioHotstar from May 30, 2025, marking its digital debut after a successful theatrical run.
Directed by Tharun Moorthy in his first collaboration with the legendary actor, Thudarum turned out to be a blockbuster at the box office. With a gripping storyline, a jaw-dropping twist, and stellar performances especially by Mohanlal the film rose above the competition to emerge as one of the most talked-about Malayalam releases of the year.
Written by KR Sunil, Thudarum tells the story of ‘Benz’ Shanmugham, a cab driver in a small Kerala town. He enjoys a peaceful life with his wife Lalitha and their two children, Pavi and Pavithra. His cherished black Ambassador car becomes the catalyst for a series of unforeseen events, starting with a joyride gone wrong and the car being seized by the police. What follows is a gripping chain of incidents that lead to a major twist at the interval, leaving viewers stunned.
Though Thudarum is fundamentally a revenge thriller, it is filled with emotional family moments that endear Benz and his loved ones to the audience.
Tharun Moorthy, known for Saudi Vellakka and Operation Java, has co-written the screenplay and ensures that his collaboration with Mohanlal shines. Fans have lauded the director for bringing back the vintage Mohanlal a perfect blend of the loveable family man and the fierce avenger.
In the film's first half, nostalgic nods to the actor’s earlier classics bring a wave of sentimentality, while the second half is dominated by raw action and intense performances.
Thudarum also marks the reunion of one of Malayalam cinema’s most iconic onscreen pairs Mohanlal and Shobana. Their chemistry as Benz and Lalitha, infused with warmth and mutual resilience, adds emotional depth to the narrative. Whether sharing light-hearted banter or standing strong through a family crisis, the duo remains a highlight of the film.
While Mohanlal naturally commands attention, Thudarum will also be remembered for the impressive debut of ad filmmaker Prakash Varma. He plays George Sir, a duplicitous police officer whose ever-smiling façade hides a menacing persona. Matching steps with a legend like Mohanlal is no small feat, yet Prakash rises to the challenge with aplomb.
The film also features commendable performances from Binu Pappu, Farhaan Faasil, and Thomas Mathew, while Maniyanpilla Raju, Ilavarasu, and Irshad lend solid support in pivotal roles.