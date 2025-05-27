Mohanlal’s 'Thudarum' to stream on JioHotstar from May 30

Written by KR Sunil, Thudarum tells the story of ‘Benz’ Shanmugham, a cab driver in a small Kerala town. He enjoys a peaceful life with his wife Lalitha and their two children, Pavi and Pavithra. His cherished black Ambassador car becomes the catalyst for a series of unforeseen events, starting with a joyride gone wrong and the car being seized by the police. What follows is a gripping chain of incidents that lead to a major twist at the interval, leaving viewers stunned.

Though Thudarum is fundamentally a revenge thriller, it is filled with emotional family moments that endear Benz and his loved ones to the audience.

Vintage Mohanlal returns

Tharun Moorthy, known for Saudi Vellakka and Operation Java, has co-written the screenplay and ensures that his collaboration with Mohanlal shines. Fans have lauded the director for bringing back the vintage Mohanlal a perfect blend of the loveable family man and the fierce avenger.

In the film's first half, nostalgic nods to the actor’s earlier classics bring a wave of sentimentality, while the second half is dominated by raw action and intense performances.