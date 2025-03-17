Basil Joseph shines in Ponman, winning hearts across languages following OTT release

The young Malayalam actor-director Basil Joseph, is back after playing a shady character in Sookshmadarshini-- which received rave reviews-- with Ponman, a film which is receiving a lot of plaudits following its OTT release. Although Ponman had a decent theatrical run, the film, and Basil Joseph in particular, have found a new wave of admirers online.

One scene, where his character talks a man out of suicide by sharing his own struggles, has struck a chord with the viewers.

A fan tweeted, "Basil went god mode in this scene. What a fiery performance! Ponman proves that Basil can do much more than just comedy."