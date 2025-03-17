Basil Joseph shines in Ponman, winning hearts across languages following OTT release

The young Malayalam actor-director Basil Joseph, is back after playing a shady character in Sookshmadarshini-- which received rave reviews-- with Ponman, a film which is receiving a lot of plaudits following its OTT release. Although Ponman had a decent theatrical run, the film, and Basil Joseph in particular, have found a new wave of admirers online.
One scene, where his character talks a man out of suicide by sharing his own struggles, has struck a chord with the viewers.
A fan tweeted, "Basil went god mode in this scene. What a fiery performance! Ponman proves that Basil can do much more than just comedy."
Many are calling Ponman one of the finest of Malayalam films.
An X user posted a message saying, "#Ponman joins the elite list of 'One of the finest Malayalam films ever done'. Portraying all human emotions impactfully on a sensitive topic is a masterclass that only Malayalam cinema can do. A lifetime performance from @basiljoseph25. Must-watch masterpiece!!"
The film has also captivated Tamil audiences. One viewer commented, "This is the best Basil Joseph film I’ve seen so far. He’s nailed it. Don’t miss it if you get the chance."
Another Tamil viewer wrote, "I’ve watched all his recent films. #BasilJoseph is on another level! Especially in this scene, he brings out the anger of the common man."
The relatability of Ponman has also struck a chord with many, particularly with those familiar with middle-class struggles. One user shared, "Literally me! Situation for every middle-class guy! ‘I will enjoy every situation and battle through hard times’ #Ponman. What an actor you are, Basil Joseph." Another tweeted, "The most relatable scene from Ponman a moment that resonates with everyone who has risen from scratch.’"
A Malayalam user commented, "In the modern cinema era, to create impact and goosebumps among audiences, the protagonist need not be overly masculine or follow the traditional traits of masala film heroes!"
Another X user Tweeted, "A simple, gripping family drama that involves so many emotions related to gold (dowry). When it comes to storytelling, Malayalam cinema directors are in a different league. What #Nani does in Telugu, @basiljoseph25 is doing in Malayalam!"
One fan captured the essence of the film, saying, "Pick a plot line close to reality, write characters that are close to reality, and weave scenes that are close to reality. That’s what Malayalam cinema excels at simple yet beautiful. Basil Joseph is CINEMA."
Ponman has found love across languages and regions, solidifying its place as one of the finest works in recent times. It is clear that Basil Joseph has delivered one of his career-best performances, leaving a lasting impact on audiences everywhere.
Adapted from GR Indugopan’s novel Naalanchu Cheruppakkar, Ponman, according to our reviewer Vivek Santhosh, Ponman is a rare case where the film outshines the book, especially in its climactic stretches.
"The film doesn’t go for an over-the-top resolution, yet it delivers the apt cinematic high, making the conclusion both satisfying and thought-provoking. Also, Ajesh (Basil Joseph), a man of his word, will stay with you long after the credits roll," Vivek Santhosh writes.