'Ponman' movie review: A gripping tale of unyielding resilience forged in gold

There’s a saying in Kollam. Don’t raise a dog hoping for someone else’s sh**. It’s meant for men like you.” These words, uttered by PP Ajesh (Basil Joseph) in a heated confrontation with Mariyano (Sajin Gopu), encapsulate Ponman—a sharp critique of the dowry system.

But unlike most films on this subject, Ponman does something fresh. It doesn’t merely focus on the suffering bride or the exploitative groom’s family. Instead, it follows a gold loan agent—a man who ensures weddings happen, not out of charity but as a business. And when that business turns into a nightmare, the film morphs into a well-staged thriller, making it an exhilarating affair.

Adapted from GR Indugopan’s novel Naalanchu Cheruppakkar, Ponman is a rare case where the film outshines the book, especially in its climactic stretches. While the novel mainly revolves around Ajesh’s tense battle with Mariyano, the film elevates the newlywed bride Steffy (Lijomol Jose) into a fully realised character with more agency in the story. That said, some stellar portions from the book—particularly around Steffy’s mother, Agnes (Sandhya Rajendran)—don’t make it to the screen. But these are minor quibbles in an otherwise remarkable adaptation.

Ponman is also a portrait of Kollam. Much like how Maheshinte Prathikaaram captured the soul of Idukki or how Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey (JJJJH) made great use of its setting, Ponman weaves Kollam and its surroundings into the fabric of its narrative. The film opens with an impressive montage of the region’s backwaters and shores, setting the mood for a tense and grounded narrative with a song dedicated to showcase Kollam’s landmarks.