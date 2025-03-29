Empuraan to undergo 17 cuts: Producers decide to make changes in film following right-wing ire

Mixed reviews. Steady run at the box office... But Empuraan, the Mohanlal- starrer, has the misfortune of being released at a time when intolerance to arts and humour is at its peak.

The controversy surrounding the film, the second instalment of Lucifer, has prompted its makers to edit out certain scenes.

The film, directed by Prithviraj and written by Murali Gopi was criticised by the RSS mouthpiece Organiser for the way Sangh politics is depicted in the film.

Social media has also been witnessing a heated debate on the movie.

A re-censored version will be released next week probably Wednesday or Thursday, following minor changes that won't alter the film's content, sources at the Film Chamber of Kerala told The New Indian Express.

According to the spokesperson of the film, the producers have decided to cut a few scenes and mute some dialogues of the film. "The decision was made by the producers. As the director also nodded to the decision, the filmmakers went for editing and re-censoring. There will only be minute changes that do not affect the content of the film," said the spokesperson.

There will be 17 cuts and scenes, including violence against women and riots, which will be removed from the three-hour-long film.

Earlier, on Saturday, the producer of the film, Gokulam Gopalan had said that corrective steps will be taken if the film has hurt anyone's sentiments.