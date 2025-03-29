'L2: Empuraan' Movie Review: A middling midpiece of a still-enticing franchise

It won't be an overstatement to call L2: Empuraan the most hyped Malayalam film ever. The primary reason is perhaps the excitement of witnessing Mohanlal unleashing his mass avatar once again after Lucifer (2019) under Prithviraj's astute direction.

But beyond that, there was also a lot of intrigue around the character Khureshi-Ab'raam, the magnitude of his dominance, his link with international crime cartels, the other key characters in his orbit, and their evolving motives. Come Empuraan, the film has all of that and more.

The scale is several times bigger, and so should have been the stakes. But Khureshi-Ab'raam (KA) is established as so powerful that no obstacle ever poses a real threat to him. He has his men everywhere—from top international intelligence agencies to rival cartels to local political parties, which makes him a near-invincible figure.

This, in a way, makes Empuraan predictable to the T, especially when compared to Lucifer, which rode high on the enigma around its protagonist.

Like all his scripts, Murali Gopy incorporates real-world socio-political themes in Empuraan as well. From Gujarat riots to Hindutva forces' desperation to gain a foothold in Kerala, to dynasty politics, the Left's waning influence in India, and those in power misusing government agencies to shut opponents... The writer doesn't hold back at any point. Parallel to this is a comparatively unfamiliar world of international crime organisations, their trades, rivalries, and the investigative agencies tracking them. However, the problem with Empuraan is that these two worlds don't really bridge well. They almost feel like parts of two different films, headed by the same actor.