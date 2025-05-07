Sony LIV to stream 'Maranamass' from May 15

Basil Joseph’s latest dark comedy, Maranamass, is set to make its OTT debut on Sony LIV from May 15. The film, which originally released in theatres on April 10 alongside Bazooka and Alappuzha Gymkhana, will be available for streaming in multiple languages – Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada – on the same day.

Directed by Sivaprasad and written by Siju Sunny, the film has been co-produced by Tovino Thomas, Thanzeer Salam of Worldwide Films, and Raphael Pozholiparambil under Raphael Productions. Maranamass also stars Anishma Anilkumar, Rajesh Madhavan, Suresh Krishna, Pooja Mohanraj, and Joemon Jyothir in key roles, with Tovino Thomas making a special cameo appearance.