Sandeep Pradeep's next with 'Kishkindha Kaandam's maker titled 'Eko'

The title of the upcoming film, directed by Dinjith Ayyathan, and starring Sandeep Pradeep in the lead, has been revealed as Eko. Dinjith Ayyathan previously directed Kishkindha Kaandam, which starred Asif Ali, Vijayaraghavan, and Aparna Balamurali.

Eko will reunite Dinjith and the writer-cinematographer of Kishkindha Kaandam, Bahul Ramesh. Bahul will work on Eko in the same capacity. The film is produced by Mrk Jhayaram. Aaradyaa Studios is the production house backing the film.

The film's first look poster provided a glimpse of the film and Sandeep's character in the film. It shows Sandeep's character on the top of a mountain taking in the view from somewhere in a Kerala mountain valley. According to the press release, the makers are aiming to make this an immersive experience for the audiences.